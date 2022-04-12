Continuous rains in KZN caused flooding in many parts of the province as a viral clip showed a house with water rushing into it

In the video, the occupants of the house were seen scrambling to save their valuables from water damage

Peeps online were saddened by the flooding and exclaimed how beautiful the house was while others shared words of encouragement with KZN peeps

Zama posted a video that showed an upmarket home in KZN being flooded with rainwater online. In the clip occupants of the house could be seen hastily removing items from the water's path as they conceded to the invading flood.

KwaZulu-Natal has been under rainy weather for several days, since 09 April 2022, leaving many parts of the province flooded.

A video that showed a home in KwaZulu-Natal flooded due to heavy rains in the region went viral online. Image: @Zama7/Twitter

People showed empathy for the homeowner after seeing the Twitter clip. They blamed the flooding on poor engineering and a lack of foresight for such times. Others shared in the sadness of the home's occupants as they expressed their dismay.

"This is our life in Katlehong since 1981. I hope ngizoba safe as we await for our yearly floods. These pics are from last year."

"Wow, I'm better off with my licking roof that I'm unable to pinpoint exactly where the lick is from. Talk of blessings to be counted."

"Very sad! #KZNFloods How did the engineers do this ? I mean did they put enough for water to pass? #Prayers Amanzi kawayideli indlela yawo (water will always find a way)."

Ramaphosa honours KZN floods victims, pledges funding for families

KZN is prone to flooding due to heavy rains. According to Briefly News, Cyril Ramaphosa arrived back in South Africa from his trip to Egypt and his first act of business was tending to the KZN province, which has been devastated by floods and mudslides.

Times LIVE reported during his visit to the province, the head of state vowed to fund the families affected by the floods.

"I immediately contacted our Treasury and said do we have money to assist our people? And they said 'President, we have the money'. So money will be mobilised to assist our people. These are emergency situations that we budget for, so resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so that our people who are currently in need are assisted. It will take time," he said in Durban.

Several photos and videos of the president's trip to KZN were posted on social media, Briefly.co.za saw.

"President @CyrilRamaphosa visits a site in Chatsworth where 7 members of the family lost their lives when their home collapsed as a result of flood damage. President Ramaphosa laid a wreath and passed on a message of condolences to the family and local community. #KZNFloods," the presidency captioned a video.

Source: Briefly News