The River 4 on 1Magic Teasers for February 2022: Final episodes here!

The River 4 South African soapie began airing in 2019 and kept its audience glued to it, courtesy of its array of relatable themes. The series is about the Refilwe community, which reflects modern-day South Africa. It tells of how some powerful people try to act as gatekeepers for their source of wealth while the less privileged try to break into this circle of power. The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for February 2022 will afford you a sneak peek of the concluding scenarios.

The River 4 drama series shows how characters continue to be wary of one another because everyone seems to have a hidden agenda. For instance, Refilwe and Cobra treat each other with caution, even though they are supposed to be allies. However, Cobra takes his distrust to another level when he links up with the enemy of an enemy to settle a score.

The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for February 2022

If you are looking to occupy your evenings with entertainment, you need to tune in to Mzanzi Magic and enjoy The River 4 South African drama. The show continues in the new year, and the 4th season will end in these upcoming episodes. You can keep yourself abreast of what will happen by reading the teasers below.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 257

Theme: Things I hate about love

Lindiwe's proposal comes as a shock for Cobra just as Refilwe faces a future laden with uncertainty and dread.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 258

Theme: You've got yourself a gun

The improbable cohorts continue to scheme in privacy while the Refilwe neighbourhood struggles to accept the consequences of their actions and inactions.

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 259

Theme: Assume the position

The enemy of your enemy is your friend. So, Cobra decides to seek out the assistance of an unlikely ally in a bid to hurt a mutual adversary.

Friday, 4th of February, 2022 - Episode 260

Theme: Swimming with the sharks

As the fourth season finales, the residents of the Refilwe community are gripped with shock when they discover that an old adversary is back in town.

Cobra

This guy is as dubious as it comes, and he is very calculating in all of his dealings. So he was surprised when someone he was wary of came up with a rather shocking deal. But, of course, to deal with an adversary, Cobra did not mind enlisting the support of his enemy, but what will end it all?

Lindiwe

Lindiwe continues to be dreaded by the people who deal with her on a deeper level, but all of her superficial dealings are calculated to make her look good in the public light. For example, when she proposes a contract to a suspicious ally, the latter is sceptical about taking it.

The River 4 on 1Magic teasers for February 2022 will bring you to the conclusion of the ongoing season of this series that has been nothing short of captivating. The River 4 South African drama has over one thousand episodes already, which is a testament to its entertainment. You can watch out for the fifth season as it premieres on the 7th of February, 2022.

