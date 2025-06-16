Jojo Robinson revealed who she would want to host The Real Housewives of Durban reunion

She shared her two picks if she were ever allowed to select who would host her and her fabulous castmates

This comes ahead of the anticipated reunion episode, and fans of the show debated about her picks

Jojo Robinson says if she were ever given the opportunity to pick a host for The Real Housewives of Durban reunion, she knows who to call!

Who does Jojo Robinson want to host RHOD?

Ahead of the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Durban reunion episode, fans are getting ready for all the drama to be unpacked, and Mrs Jojo Robinson says she knows just the people to host the show.

The fabulous housewife had a red carpet interview at the Shaka iLembe season two premiere, where she was asked who she would pick to host the reunion, and she said Mbuyiselo Vilakazi would make a great host:

"There's a vlogger, his name is Mbuyiselo, we're actually friends. He always has his facts in order, he's never biased, he knows the show well, and I love him. Also, Minnie Dlamini!"

Mbuyiselo is a content creator who has collaborated with brands like Netflix, KFC and many more.

He is also loved for his insightful commentary on The Real Housewives of Durban, from the drama to even interviewing stars like Slee Ndlovu on her unexpected departure from the show.

Here's what Mzansi said about Jojo Robinson's RHOD host

A majority of fans supported Jojo Robinson's suggestion, saying Mbuyiseni would make a great

pipozaire06 said:

"Oh, @his_teaness, you’re taking it!"

zamwamamie agreed with Jojo Robinson:

"Yep, he's so good!"

JustOneRedRose wrote:

"We don’t need a new host."

261810P posted:

"Where is Minnie? The real housewife said it."

Miss_Thiqueness supposed Jojo Robinson's suggestion:

"Surprisingly, I agree 100% with Jojo. Mbuyise would do a great job as a host!"

TvblogbyMLUbwas happy:

"She loves all my favs!"

Meanwhile, others seem to have caught subtle shade from Jojo directed at Minnie:

MasizoleSukwana said:

"That jab at Minnie. I love Jojo."

hrhbitch__ added:

"Lash at Minnie the Pooh for me."

