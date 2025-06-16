Podcaster Stephanie Ndlovu celebrated the father of her daughter, Hungani Ndlovu, on Father's Day

The actress and YouTuber shared a photo of the Skeem Saam actor with their daughter on Sunday, 15 June

South Africans and fans of the educational soapie took to social media on Sunday to react to the Ndlovus' divorce

Hungani Ndlovu announces his divorce on Father's Day. Images: SkeemSaam3 and HunganiNdlovu

Actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu, who surprised Mzansi on Sunday when they announced their divorce, are living proof that healthy co-parenting exists.

Stephanie is celebrating her estranged husband, Hungani Ndlovu, whose character, Tbose Maputla, was also divorcing his wife, Mapitsi, on Skeem Saam.

The former Scandal! actress wished her estranged husband a happy Father's Day on Sunday, 15 June, on her Instagram story, following their divorce announcement.

"Happy Father's Day, Papa @hunganindlovu," she wrote.

Entertainment channel, MDNnews, announced on its X account on Sunday that the YouTubers are heading for a divorce after 6 years of marriage.

"Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu end six-year marriage in amicable split. The Ndlovus, who tied the knot in an int*mate garden wedding on February 23, 2019, and celebrated their fourth anniversary publicly in 2023, were seen as a model couple," wrote the channel.

The YouTubers and actors, who tied the knot after starring on e.tv's popular soapie, Scandal! are parents to a three-year-old daughter.

Mzansi responds to the actor's divorce

@BlvckScvleOle said:

"If you wanna be happy for the rest of your life, never make a pretty woman your wife. Who sings that song?"

@Sthamber replied:

"They were still in the honeymoon stage. Ended it too early. It is amicable, but divorce scars last a lifetime."

@HereWithShit said:

"I don't mind stepping in as a stepfather. I love kids too, I'm from Limpopo."

@OnePablo20 responded:

"These social media relationships always end in tears. The pressure to be perfect is real."

@Sifisov1 said:

"It is really sad to divorce on some, 'we no longer love each other'."

@picturessstudio wrote:

"Sometimes love evolves into something else. We are wishing them both healing, growth, and peace on this next chapter."

A Skeem Saam viewer @Ms_Logical reacted:

"Thomas o thubile lapa gape?," (Thomas broke his marriage again).

@mnm_meya said:

"The boy is going back to dating his age mates."

@Fulufhelo_09 replied:

"Awu man. I wonder how he is managing the acting role."

Stephanie Ndlovu celebrates Hungani on Father's Day. Images: Miss_Sandows and HunganiNdlovu

