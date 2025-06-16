Actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu previously discussed their divorce on their YouTube channel before splitting in 2025

The Ndlovus, who have a daughter, discussed their marriage contract, their assets, and more on their channel in 2022

South Africans took to the old video to respond to their views on divorce, while some criticised Stephanie's friend, Petronella

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu discussed divorce in a 2022 YouTube video. Images: HunganiNdlovu

Actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu previously discussed getting divorced before it was reported on Sunday, 15 June 2025, that the pair are no longer together.

The Skeem Saam actor, who's been married to his wife for 6 years, shared in an old video that he would never get married in a community of property.

A 2022 video of the Ndlovus discussing their exit plan on their YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, trended on social media on Sunday, 15 June when it was revealed that the couple are splitting.

Stephanie begins the video by stating that they decided to have this conversation [divorce video] based on another conversation that she and Petronella were having.

Hungani interrupts: "Petronella is her friend. So, Petronella and Steph were having this conversation about, what if we were to separate? What would happen to everything we have together?"

The pair reveals in the video that their channel [Ndlovus Uncut YouTube] might suffer because they would no longer be together.

The actors also state that they are married with a prenuptial agreement with accrual.

The Ndlovus explain that their marriage contract means: "In other words, what was yours before the marriage remains yours, and what you have earned during the marriage belongs to both of you."

South Africans respond to the 2022 video

@marthaniitembu1077 said:

"Who else is here after the divorce story broke out this month?"

@K.amogelo replied:

"This Petronella friend low-key manifested this. Like, I'm sorry, yoohhhh. 3 years later, we are here. Ay."

@anastasimankesemokgobu1724 responded:

"Crazy how we are here three years later and the papers have reported a divorce. I mean, they did share the struggle journey after they lost the first pregnancy. I have also noticed that they haven't done videos together. Stephanie is focused on the podcast with her friend. Did you also see how Hungani was so quick to say, 'No, we aren't married in community of property, I would never,'?"

@Luhle.n said:

"This didn't age well."

@gabisilembuli1260 replied:

"For the fact that they were discussing this, it's clear they have been considering getting a divorce. We both compromise when it comes to marriage, if the other can't compromise, kuya phela."

@exquisite_f1213 wrote:

"Honestly, this interaction (look past the 'jokes') alone does show that there were issues. Wishing you both healing."

@kmbhebhe said:

"Why go into marriage with an exit plan is a reason for divorce."

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu are headed for a divorce. Images: HunganiNdlovu

