The late Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, recently remembered her husband during Father's Day

The star's wife posted a reel showing their memories together with their children on Instagram

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the post about Riky Rick

As Father's Day approached in Mzansi, Riky Rick's wife decided to do something special for her late husband.

The late rapper Riky Rick, who passed away in 2022, was recently honoured and remembered by his widow during Father's Day, on Sunday, 15 June 2025. Bianca Naidoo posted a reel showing the memories they have created with the rapper and paired it with a heartfelt message.

"Today we remember you with DEEP love, a day to cherish our memories and the love we shared. Happy Father’s Day, Dada..Love you ALWAYS & FOREVER 🏆 ❤️‘One man that changed the world.’"

Netizens react to Bianca's tribute

Shortly after the tribute was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here are some of the comments below:

Rapper L-Tido said:

"God bless you and the fam."

thanusha274 commented:

"This is SO beautiful, what a dad that guy was and will always be."

klaps90s mentioned:

"He was a father to many of us. We listened to him when he spoke, took what he said and learned from it. Father to a whole generation, I'll forever be grateful for his presence on this earth, and I was lucky enough to be on the same lifetime as him. Long live Mr Cotton Eater, the Minister of Energy, Boss Zonke, King Khotin himself. He will never die but will always multiply."

ironson_of_man_ responded:

"One man that changed the world indeed."

mc_chinno_ wrote:

"We will Forever remember the Legend and we are so grateful God created such an icon, some day's I wish I could trade in a few artists to bring Riky back because we are left with more artists abangazi baphilelani but most importantly they are greedy they want to be seen and known as Alpha Males, that's an unnecessary sh*t when our people need your guidance and wisdom."

Riky Rick's legacy lives on

South African fans and organisations have put together various tributes for Riky Rick over the years. Many supporters have remained passionate about the hip-hop star who was revered for his contributions to hip hop and fashion.

Riky received a BET Hip Hop award posthumously in 2022. Celebrities also paid tribute to him at the Celebrity Soccer Games of 2024.

