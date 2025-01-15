Netizens on X recently came across a video of Riky Rick rapping a song they had never heard before

The late rapper passed away on 23 February 2023, and the video was taken well before his passing

Many of his fans are urging his team to release the track in his remembrance or for a trusted producer to perfect it if unfinished

People are urging his team to try and release the song. Image: Pietro D'aprano/Darren Gerrish

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rik might be late, but his legacy lives on forever. The South African rapper had a truckload of hits under his belt.

An unreleased song of Riky Rick sends fan in a tailspin

A Riky Rick fan recently came across a video of Riky Rick previewing a song they had never heard before.

@BricorOuttaHere posted the video on X and tagged a record producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The late Cotton Eater passed away on 23 February 2022. The video clip was taken well before his passing.

A fan wants the song to be released in Riky Rick's honour. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Fans call for song to be released

Many of his fans are asking his team to release the track as a way to honour the rapper and his legacy. Many are also urging a trusted producer to perfect it if unfinished.

@WandileV_ gushed:

"They don't make them like this anymore."

@tlaliricherdteb cried:

"Have we had ama unreleased songs though, it's like here in South Ahhhh when you gone so is your creative work!"

@Bsamantha65 lamented:

"Which is way too wrong cos even the man himself said, "If I die, my legacy will carry on"

@justagirlnene asked:

"Idk, but if it is not finished, maybe young hip-hop artists can jump on like the Amantombazane remix and make it a tribute of some sort since he was all about that."

@BricorOuttaHere suggested:

"You got a point, but they should get permission from Ricky's family and legal team; that'd be very dope!!"

Sello Maake ka-Ncube on mental health awareness

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sello Maake kaNcube launched a campaign aimed at men's mental health issues.

With his foundation, the veteran actor aims to give men a shoulder to cry on and help them take steps to deal with their internalised problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News