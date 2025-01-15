Samthing Soweto returns to social media with exciting news about his upcoming EP after a long hiatus following tensions with DJ Maphorisa

The singer shared on X that his team is finalising the EP, sparking joy among fans eager for his motivational music

Social media users celebrated his comeback, expressing anticipation for his inspirational messages and praising his return to real music

Talented South African musician Samthing Soweto has finally returned to social media after a long hiatus, and he came bearing special gifts for his fans and followers.

Samthing Soweto has teased a new EP coming soon.

Source: Getty Images

Samthing Soweto makes special announcement

The year is off to a great start for Samthing Soweto's fans and followers. The star took a break from social media following reports that DJ Maphorisa was exploiting him. The two went back and forth, and fans rallied behind Samthing Soweto.

Taking to his X page after a few months off, the singer hinted that his team is finalising an EP set to drop soon. He wrote:

"True, my team and I are wrapping that up. Update coming soon."

Fans celebrate Samthing Soweto's announcement

Social media users could not hide their excitement after the singer's announcement. Many admitted they had been waiting for their favourite singer to bless them with motivational messages in his music.

@IamthabangK said:

"Please tell them to hurry up. It's January, and we need those motivation and inspirational words from that voice of yours. Amalanga aMnyama its January.😩🥺"

@Khanya354689 wrote:

"This might be the best thing u have said this year 🙌🐐"

@zakes_ngidi commented:

"Finally!!! I was tired of this Scott Maphuma Nonsense. Finally some real music coming🤌🏽"

@ilovezizo_ said:

"It’s going to be a great year ☺️"

Samthing Soweto has returned to social media after a long hiatus.

Source: Getty Images

