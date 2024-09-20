Fans chanted Samthing Soweto's name during DJ Maphorisa's set, as seen in a viral video shared on X

The crowd's reaction stems from the ongoing beef between the two artists, sparking social media trends and calls to boycott Maphorisa's shows

South Africans reacted with humour, with some praising the chants while others pointed out that Maphorisa still profits from his performances

South Africans love being petty. A video of the crown shouting Samthing Soweto's name during DJ Maphorisa's set has gone viral on social media.

A video of fans chanting Samthing Soweto's name during Phori's performance has gone viral. Image: @djmaphorisa and @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

Fans shout Samthing Soweto's name during Phori's set

Samthing Soweto's fans came through for him during DJ Maphrisa's performance. The stars have been charting social media trends and making headlines over their beef.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @_BlackZA shows the crowd chanting "Samthing Soweto" while the Asibe Happy hitmaker was on stage. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Not the crowd chanting “Samthing Soweto” during Maphorisa's set 😂🤣😭"

SA reacts to viral video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video of fans chanting Samthing Soweto's name during DJ Maphorisa's name. Many hailed the idea and hoped it would continue, while others called for people to boycott Phori's shows.

@mvuyc said:

"And knowing 🇿🇦ns this will trend, this month's gigs he must know everywhere he will go it will be "Something Soweto"😂🤣🤣"

@nikky_dube commented:

"Crowd standing on business 😂😂😂"

@Bigboymaboi added:

"You can't ✍️ nobody Off....nomatter how Big you think you myb, not all you can convince."

@KayMatthews_10 commented:

"They should have boycotted the event. Now bro will still get his bag and move on."

@h_oreneile said:

"If I was Maphorisa I was gonna take the mic and join them and be like “Let’s go come on ah 1 2 3 let’s go au Samthinh Soweto au Samthing Soweto”😂"

@mongameli_shaba wrote:

"Phori is bigger than the crowds...while they're screaming he's making the money."

Video of DJ Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe angers SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of popular South African DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe on the main road has gone viral on social media. Fans shared mixed reactions to the video.

DJ Maphorisa recently took one of his "toys" out to play. The star, a fanatic of pricey whips and vintage cars, took his Gusheshe out for a spin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News