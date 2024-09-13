DJ Maphorisa has made headlines once again on social media regarding his conflict with Samthing Soweto

An online user recently alleged that the Amapiano DJ and producer has removed Samthing Soweto's vocals on Amalanga Awafani

Many netizens had mixed reactions regarding this claim on social media as they flooded the comment section

DJ Maphorisa allegedly removed Samthing Soweto's vocals from a song. Image: @samthingsoweto, @djmaphorisa

The conflict between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto keeps getting more tense by the day, as the Amapiano producer recently pulled another stunt.

Phori allegedly removes Samthing Soweto's vocals on Amalanga Awafani

Social media is buzzing again as more drama unfolds regarding Madumoney and the Amantombazane hitmaker's online beef.

An online user, @PovertykillerB, recently shared on Twitter (X) that the Scorpion Kings member has allegedly removed Samthing Soweto's vocals on Amalanga Awafani. This happened after the singer continued to expose DJ Maphorisa on social media and accuse him of exploitation.

The netizen wrote:

"Mas Musiq and Dj Maphorisa removed Samthing Soweto’s vocals from Amalanga song. Wake up, Mzansi they replaced him with TO Starquality and Chley. Oh, shame, Dj Maphorisa is evil. The song doesn’t even sound the same anymore, all because of greed."

See the post below:

Fans react to Phori allegedly removing the singer's vocals

Shortly after the netizen shared the claim, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@DDT_PM wrote:

"That's fine, atleast we can move on now."

@theLeftHand22 said:

"Good, at least we can now move on."

@FootballStage_1 tweeted:

"He asked for it."

@B_Yandaa commented:

"Doesn’t hit the same, they must keep their song."

@TrickyRedDevs mentioned:

"As long as they removed his vocals it’s okay. They can’t release without agreeing with him."

@Dray_HMHA responded:

"It's not personal, it's business."

MacG takes DJ Maphorisa's side

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG taking the controversial producer's side in his royalties drama.

Of course, this shocked many fans, with others suspecting Porry's claims of having Podcast and Chill on his payroll were valid.

