Fans reacted to how Ntando Duma promoted her sister's new song. Image: @ladyamar1, @dumantando

South African celebrity sisters Ntando Duma and Lady Amar had many netizens talking about their recent tweets.

Ntando Duma hilariously promotes her sister's new song

Social media has been buzzing once again as the former Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma recently promoted her sister's new song in a hilarious way online.

Lady Amar, whose real name is Thando Duma, dropped a new song, which she promoted on her Twitter (X) page. In response to her tweet, Ntando also promoted it on her social media page, but she captioned the tweet with a broken heart emoji.

See the post below:

Netizens made speculations after seeing the post

Shortly after Ntando Duma reshared the post on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their speculations regarding her caption. Here's what they had to say:

@sabelostorm questioned:

"What in the maphorisa is happening?"

@unclescrooch asked:

"We are going to have a long month. They did not credit you too..?"

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"They dribbled you too."

@YollyBlu wrote:

"We will fight for you sister, don't worry. Aluta!"

@TheRealSmomoh asked:

"You also want your masters MaDuma?"

@newsandchill tweeted:

"Release the files, what did you lie about so that your previous product can sell? We will help you get all your masters."

@IG_Jay_Khath commented:

"Twitter inside jokes needs one to be online 25/7."

@TopGrootes wrote:

"We will wait for her live."

