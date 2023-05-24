Thando Duma, aka DJ Lady Amar, counted her blessings on social media as she celebrated her 30th birthday

The Hamba Juba hitmaker burst into tears at an adorable birthday surprise from her mother and sisters

Lady Amar share with her fans that she doesn't like surprises because they make her full of tears and gratitude

Thando 'Lady Amar' Duma recently celebrated turning 30 on social media. The Hamba Wena hitmaker got emotional as her family prepared a lovely birthday surprise for her.

Taking to social media, the star told her 1.2 million followers that she fell for her mother's trick to get her out of bed when she said she had fallen in her bedroom.

"I woke up quickly to check on her and BOOM she and Amanda made me this cute little surprise, guys I’m 30 and I had told you I’ll stop crying at 30, but if you guys do such amazing gestures for me, how do I stop crying? Lmaooooo!"

Cute little surprises make Lady Amar emotional

ZAlebs reported that Lady Amar jokingly issued a warning to people who intend to surprise her because it will make her cry.

"I am so appreciative. Honestly, for me, gratitude is something that I express on any occasion, no matter how big or small. I truly appreciate everything that comes with love," she wrote.

Pics and clips: Inside Lady Amar's birthday celebration

The musician later shared with her fans pictures of her birthday celebration looking ravished at a restaurant.

Wishes from her fans whom she calls Ama Millions Gang flooded her comment section under her post.

@Zuki Lamani commented:

"Happy birthday love you!"

@Zamo.nonyane said:

"Happy Birthday To My Favourite DJ. Hope you have a wonderful day Ma."

@Cyfredofficial replied:

"Happy birthday my sister."

@Taujulia added:

"Happy birthday Amar May the good Lord enlarge your territory and grant your heart desires."

@Reabetswe2747

"More blessings to you my favorite DJ."

Beauty, brains, and showbiz business runs in the Duma family genes

According to The Insider SA, Lady Amar isn't the only one in her family who owns the limelight but she also shares it with her sister Ntando Duma who is an actress and TV presenter.

The fan-favourite sisters beamed with pride when they celebrate their mother, Ntombikayise Zulu after she graduated with an honours degree from the University of South Africa, TimesLIVE reported.

Ntando Duma sheds joyful tears as she celebrated her new business venture, Sbahle Siyakhula

Briefly News previously reported that Ntando launched her kiddies salon on Sunday, 15 May. The actress initially had fans confused fans when she teased them with the idea after posting on Instagram.

Ntando has always had hopes and dreams of venturing into the beauty industry. Duma named her new business venture after her daughter, Sbahle.

