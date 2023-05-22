Actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini penned a heartfelt message to her late brother Khosini on what would've been his birthday

The star expressed how the loss of her late brother hit her very hard while adding that her family miss him every day

Khosini died in 2019 from a brain-related illness that placed him on life support for 23 days

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini took her timeline to write a heavenly birthday message to her brother Khosini, who died from a brain-related disease in September 2019.

Minnie Dlamini celebrated the heavenly birthday of her late brother, Khosini, with fans on social media. Khosini died in 2019. Image: Minnie Dlamini.

Source: Instagram

, who was a pilot, died in hospital after being on life support for 23 days. Sowetan LIVE reported that he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Minnie remembers Khosini, shares her feelings with fans

Since Khosini's passing, Minnie Dlamini has not missed celebrating the heavenly birthdays of her younger brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to ZAlebs, the actress expressed how difficult it is for her to come to terms with Khosini's passing:

"We all know you were born to fly, Captain K, we just didn't know it was in the Kingdom of Heaven. We miss you more than anyone can imagine and every day I wish it was me instead of you."

This year was no different. On Monday, 22 May, Minnie Dlamini took to her Instagram account to wish Khosini a happy birthday.

Minnie Dlamini keeps the memory of her younger brother alive

The Honeymoon movie actress posted her younger brother's picture on social media. She kept the message really short this time, even though the pain goes on:

"Happy Birthday, Captain K. This one really hurts, I’m not ok."

Minnie's fans and industry colleagues gathered in her comment section to offer their messages of comfort, love and support.

@Nandi_madida shared:

"We love you forever Captain K."

@Silindile_mngwengwe sympathises:

"When you lost your brother, I knew exactly how you felt, sis. I lost my brother in 2014, he was so young, only 18 years of age doing his matric, prepping for matric dance. He had a cardiac arrest. Our lives were never the same again."

@Zimasa said:

"Happy birthday, Captain. Sending you love and hugs, Minnie."

@Ntomb_zamantuli replied:

"Family is forever. From time to eternit, he will forever be by your side. Just in another form."

@Loyalqueennandi added:

"Praying for your heart, sister."

Minnie Dlamini celebrates Mother’s Day in "barely-there" outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported how Mzansi lived for Minnie Dlamini's skimpy outfit on Mother's Day.

Her baby boy cheered, "That's my mamma," as Minnie strutted her stuff. Who needs social media when you have a hype man as adorable as this?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News