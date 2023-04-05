Minnie Dlamini, a South African entertainment industry icon, diversifies her brand to earn multiple streams of income

Dlamini makes her debut on the big screen in her first leading role in a rom-com feature film, The Honeymoon

The Honeymoon draws in a large audience during its premiere weekend in South African movie theatres

Minnie Dlamini takes to the big screen. Images: @minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry over the past decade, earning multiple streams of income through her diverse brand.

Minnie diversifies her entertainment brand

While she initially started off as a music and entertainment presenter, she has since become a sports presenter, actress, businesswoman, and television and film executive producer.

Minnie recently shared a picture with her co-stars, saying:

"My girls and I stepping onto a big screen near you #LeadingLadies #Actress IN CINEMAS NOW!!! Noks Lu & Kat @honeymoonmovie"

Following her divorce and the end of her popular sports and lifestyle show Homeground in 2023, Minnie turned her focus to acting and landed her first leading role in the romantic comedy feature film, The Honeymoon.

The actress makes her film debut in a romantic comedy

Starring alongside Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwadeen, the film tells the story of three friends who head to Zanzibar after one of them is dumped before her wedding.

Minnie was drawn to her character, Lu, and has expressed her excitement for this project, which marks her first major acting gig.

The Honeymoon has a successful opening weekend

According to a reporting ZAlebs, The Honeymoon had a successful premiere weekend at select South African movie theatres, thanks in part to the promotional efforts of the lead cast. The film ranked among the top five box office earners alongside blockbuster hits like the fourth instalment of John Wick and the superhero flick Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Minnie's transition into acting is an exciting development for her fans, and many will be eagerly anticipating her future projects in the field.

