The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo and her billionaire husband Vivian Reddy recently took a break from their busy lives

The popular reality television star has been posting pictures and videos from their family getaway and her fans are happy they are having family time

The star is having a time of her life, enjoying tasty street food, swimming in the beautiful blue waters and taking bike rides at night

Sorisha Naidoo, her husband Vivian Reddy and their two kids decided to forget about the hustle and bustle of their lives to enjoy some cool family time in the Maldives.

Sorisha Naidoo has been sharing pictures and videos from her family vacation in the Maldives. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

It looks like The Real Housewives of Durban star finally convinced Vivian Reddy to leave his busy schedule for his family.

Sorisha Naidoo and Vivian Reddy enjoy family vacation in the Maldives

Sorisha's Instagram timeline has been filled with content from her recent family getaway. The Reality television star and her family have been having a time of their lives in the Maldives.

A scroll through her page shows that they have been doing some fun activities, including bike rides, swimming tasting tasty street food and just chilling with their two children.

Sorisha Naidoo and Vivian Reddy chills with their children

Sorisha complained about her every busy husband not taking time off to bond with their two children. The couple spoke about it and agreed that they will spend more family time together.

In one of the pictures she posted, Sorisha and Viv looked chilled alongside their children. She wrote:

"Less but Luxe❤️."

Sorisha Naidoo tries street food while on vacation in the Maldives

The reality TV star is having the best time of her life. She shared that she tasted some street delicacies she used to enjoy while she was a student in India. She added:

"When I was a student in India, I lived above a Bhelpuri store and once a week I would have Bhelpuri. I worked as a waitress part time and studied. It also sparked my love for music and wanting to DJ."

Source: Briefly News