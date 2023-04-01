Nadia Nakai is still mourning the untimely death of her rapper boyfriend Kiernan Forbes who was murdered in February

The star has been sharing heartwarming posts that left her social media followers in their feels

She recently posted a screenshot showing her pep talk with the Prada rapper saying she will read the messages whenever she feels nervous

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nadia Nakai has been mourning AKA since his death. The star has been opening up about her feelings in heartwarming posts on her social media pages.

Nadia Nakai has shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with AKA. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

The star who recently went back to gigging after AKA's murder thanked her fans and family for the outpouring of love.

Nadia Nakai grateful to fans for their love and support

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bragga said she sometimes feels undeserving of the love she has been receiving from her fans after going back to work. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I just want to say THANK YOU to everyone that supported me as I went back to work this weekend. I am so grateful for what people did for me just to make sure I’m okay. Sometimes I feel I’m undeserving of the support, the messages the hugs and love from my friends, family, fans aswell as the venues I worked this weekend. It really gave me hope that I will be okay… There are so many genuinely good people out there and I’ll never take it for granted. THANK YOU guys! ❤️"

Nadia Nakai shares screenshot of sweet WhatsApp conversation with AKA

According to TimesLIVE, the Young, Famous and African star took to her social media page to share a screenshot of a sweet conversation she had with the Fela In Versace hitmaker days before he was gunned down in Durban.

She said she will always go back to her chats with Kiernan every time she feels nervous. She wrote:

"Every time I feel nervous, I'm going to read this. I miss you."

Nadia Nakai allegedly still living at late AKA's house, Mzansi weighs in: "Kairo also goes there to Nadia"

Keeping up with Nadia Nakai, Briefly News previously reported that allegedly still lives in AKA's house in Bryanston, Johannesburg, almost two months after his death. The rapper was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

AKA and Nadia were madly in love at the time of his sudden death. The Fela In Versace hitmaker had left Nadia Nakai in Johannesburg when he took a trip to Durban with his boys.

Unfortunately, he was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban and never made it back home to Nadia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News