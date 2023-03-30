Nadia Nakai is allegedly still living at her late boyfriend, AKA's, house almost two months after his death

According to rumours doing rounds on social media, AKA's daughter also visits Nadia at her father's mansion on weekends

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the claims, and many defended her and agreed that people mourn differently

Nadia Nakai allegedly still lives in AKA's house in Bryanston, Johannesburg, almost two months after his death. The rapper was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

Nadia Nakai is allegedly still living at her late boyfriend, AKA's, house. Image: @nadianakai, @akaworldwide

Nadia Nakai was AKA's girlfriend at the time of his death

AKA and Nadia were madly in love at the time of his sudden death. The Fela In Versace hitmaker had left Nadia Nakai in Johannesburg when he took a trip to Durban with his boys. Unfortunately, he was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban and never made it back home to Nadia. A peep wrote on Twitter:

"Looks like Nadia is still staying at AKA's house. If it was black people, they would have kicked her out the Saturday after the shooting and dipping their toes in the pool with all their out-of-wedlock kids."

Mzansi reacts to rumours about Nadia Nakai still living at AKA's house

Social media users took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to the claims. Some questioned why she still lives there, while others shared that people grieve differently.

@Bandz_Wodumo22

"It’s weird staying at your deceased boyfriend’s house. Why would you wanna do that? Fiancée or wife I get, but girlfriend?"

@TeeBarbie474 commented:

"I also realised Kairo also goes there to Nadia on weekends. Warmed my heart that they all trying their best to retain normalcy even though he is not physically here."

@BontleMS said:

"But Nadia bought a house recently, in July I think. Why would she live in AKA's house now?"

@_mslefawane wrote:

"I think we mourn differently and maybe that is her way of mourning and apparently her house is not far from AKA's house."

@TeeBarbie474 added:

"She definitely is. She's also taking care of his dog."

AKA's family asks Mzansi to stop spreading lies about his murder

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family dropped a statement asking the rapper's fans to stop spreading lies about his death. The Forbes family also warned Mzansi about scammers posing as the family.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement the Forbes family released. AKA's parents asked his fans to stop accusing innocent people of being behind their son's murder. AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

The concerned family also cautioned Mzansi against tricksters asking for donations and investments using the family's name.

