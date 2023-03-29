AKA's family has asked Mzansi to stop spreading rumours about the assassinated rapper's murder which was caught on camera in February

The Forbes asked the Megacy to stop making false accusations and assumptions because that may cause more harm than good

The family of the Fela In Versace hitmaker also warned Mansi about people using AKA's name to ask for donations and investments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's family dropped a statement asking the rapper's fans to stop spreading lies about his killers. The Forbes also warned Mzansi about scammers posing as the family.

AKA's family asked Mzansi to stop spreading lies about his murder. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Forbes family calls on Mzansi to stop making false accusations

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement the Forbes family released. AKA's parents asked his fans to stop accusing innocent people of fatally shooting their son. AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

The Forbes family said they're deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations, and assumptions about Supa Mega's murder may cause more harm than good. The concerned family also cautioned Mzansi against tricksters using their name to ask for donations and investments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"We have not opened any donations accounts or requested any investments."

Mzansi reacts to statement by AKA's family

While some of the Megacy agreed with the Fela In Versace hitmaker's family, others said they'd continue making noise about their fave's murder until his killers are brought to book.

@WolfLXXXVIII commented:

"I hope Nota reads this and stops including his supporters who think Nota is a better investigator than the SAPS but nothing he said has ever been proven true."

@AphaneJ said:

"Already scamming people with donations?? If you fall for that then you definitely don't know AKA well."

@BubbleBlueBabe wrote:

"We saw the CCTV, mama Lynn. We love you and respect you, Lynn and Tony. We cannot unsee what we saw on that CCTV, we saw the killers and those who were not on his side that night."

@bohlale_matabog added:

"The Megacy must relax when their GOAT was murdered on camera? Is this some kind of joke? Or are his fake friends convincing them to put out such statements? They can forget any form of relaxation. No one is accusing anyone, they want answers and fast. Till then, foot on necks!"

Kabza De Small announces joint EP with Kelvin Momo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo did not allow their fans to pit them against each other. Kabza took to his timeline to share that they're working on a joint EP.

Kabza announced on Twitter that they've also dropped a lead single to the EP. The song titled Ufunani features Aymos and JaySax. Taking to the microblogging app, Kabza wrote:

"Kabza De Small & Kelvin Momo - Ufunani (Feat Aymos & JaySax). We're dropping soon, joint EP."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News