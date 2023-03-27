Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his dad Tony Forbes shared a special bond that captured many people's hearts

Sadly, Tony lost his precious son on February 10 on Durban's Florida Road, and Mzansi will no longer witness their sweet interactions online and offline

To reminisce about the good old times, Briefly News has compiled some of the rapper and Tony's sweet moments that showcased their fun father-and-son relationship

AKA and his dad Tony Forbes shared a friend-like relationship before the 'Company' rapper's death on February 10. Image: @tonydforbes

Nobody can deny Kiernan "AKA" Forbes had a great upbringing. How his parents, Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes, handled his highly publicised death demonstrated that Supa Mega lived a loving and fun life as their son.

AKA was brutally murdered in Durban on February 10 by unknown men. According to reports, his killers are still at large.

AKA and his Dad Tony Forbes' sweet relationship

Tony's social media posts before and after AKA's death proved how much he treasured his son. Briefly News compiled the times Mr Forbes flaunted their sweet relationship, from light posts where he lovingly mocked AKA to protecting him.

1. Tony Forbes proud of AKA for paying lobola for Anele "Nelli" Tembe

Before AKA dated Nadia Nakai, he was engaged to Anele "Nelli" Tembe. Proud that his son was taking the necessary steps in adulthood, Tony shared a photo where it looked like the rapper and his family members went to ask for Anele's hand in marriage.

Unfortunately, the wedding day was never held because Nelli committed suicide at a Cape Town hotel by allegedly jumping off a balcony. Since then, there have been rumours about who was responsible for the murder, and AKA's name came up because he was with Anele on that fateful day.

Many people who believe the Company rapper is guilty even called for AKA's music to be muted from radio and streaming services.

IOL reported that Tony slammed Women for Change. The organisation created awareness about gender-based violence in South Africa (GBV) and was at the forefront of calling for AKA to be cancelled. Mr Forbes criticised the organisation for concluding without hearing Supa Mega's side of the story.

“You want to take away a man’s bread and butter on the basis of an unnamed source who sent images showing him breaking down a door, nothing more? Have you actually engaged the verifiable facts?"

2. AKA's dad Tony Forbes trolls him

AKA and Tony had a great father-son relationship. They made fun of each other without hesitation, which could explain why Supa Mega had thick skin when social media trolls attacked him.

In 2022, Tony posted a picture of himself next to AKA's portrait. Mr Forbes sarcastically mocked AKA, claiming he has a massive head.

Many people found the post hilarious, including AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, who commented that because AKA is a carbon copy of his father.

"So, he really is your child! ," said Lynn.

3. AKA hypes Tony Forbes

Tony shared two other pictures after AKA was assassinated that clearly showed where Supa Mega got his larger-than-life personality. In the photos, the father and son looked like they were entertaining a crowd at a function.

According to Tony's caption, they showed off their impressive vocals for the onlookers.

"Sing Daddy, you do it better than me ❤️"

4. Tony Forbes vibes to AKA's music at the memorial service

Tony couldn't help but pay tribute to his son in the best way he knew how during Supa Mega's memorial service on February 17.

A video of Tony dancing to AKA's music trended on social media. Take a look at the clip that was posted by @Noiretvnetwork:

AKA's father Tony Forbes supports Nadia Nakai at first gig following Supa Mega's death, video warms SA's heart

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA died over six weeks ago, but the pain is still fresh for his loved ones, and fans like it happened yesterday. Nadia Nakai previously shared her struggles about coming to terms with the rapper's passing on social media.

Bragga finally mustered the courage to return to work and performed a gig at Rockets Menlyn on Saturday night.

Tony Forbes tagged along, and he and Nadia posted Instagram stories of their sweet moment honouring AKA on stage.

