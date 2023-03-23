South African musician and television personality Stoan Seate has been in the media a lot lately and it's all for the wrong reasons

The star came under fire for insulting the Economic Freedom Fighters during their controversial National Shutdown on Monday 20 March 2023

Following the social media roast, the star reportedly missed his daughter Malaika Mazwai's graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Stoan Seate has been hogging headlines for the wrong reasons lately. The Bongo Maffin singer and actor recently trended when he was being roasted for his Twitter post.

Stoan Seate missed his daughter with Thandiswa Mazwai's graduation. Image: @thandiswamazwai and stoanito

Source: Instagram

Stoan recently took to his Twitter page to insult the EFF for their National Shutdown. The post landed him in hot water as peeps came out guns blazing at him.

Stoan misses daughter Malaika Mazwai's graduation following social media drama

According to ZAlebs, the star did not show up at his daughter Malaika's graduation. The pictures shared on the 22-year-old Instagram page show that her legendary mother Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai attended the function at AFDA film school.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Taking to her Instagram page Thandiswa Mzawai congratulated her daughter on the big achievement. The doting mother shared lovely pictures of her daughter and wrote:

"A graduate..:) congratulations to our lovely daughter. We are so proud of you. Here’s to a new chapter..:)"

Stoan tries to explain himself after getting roasted for insulting the EFF, SA still not buying his statements

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African singer Stoan Seate caught strays when he took to the Twitter streets to call out the EFF amid their controversial national shutdown.

Stoan's post did not sit well with fans who said the EFF is fighting for every South African affected by loadshedding and the high cost of living in the country.

According to ZAlebs, the singer took to his Twitter page to insult the opposition party. His tweet landed him on the trends list as South Africans came after him. Ringo Madlingozi was among those who attacked Stoan following his post. He said:

"Aw Stoan! I thought loadshedding was your problem as well. I thought you could see that the majority of black people are still living in squalor. I thought their pain was your pain as well. What has EFF done to black people that you have to swear it that much? Why so much self hate?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News