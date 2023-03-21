Stoan came under fire from celebrities and social media users after his tweet insulting the EFF

The Bongo Maffin star topped Twitter trends when he took to the timeline to share his thoughts about the opposition party's national shutdown

Reacting to the massive backlash he received, the star said people shouldn't attack him because he spoke his mind

South African singer Stoan Seate caught strays when he took to the Twitter streets to call out the EFF amid their controversial national shutdown.

Stoan has reacted to the massive backlash he received over EFF tweet. Image: @stoanito.

Stoan's post did not sit well with fans who said the EFF is fighting for every South African affected by loadshedding and the high cost of living in the country.

Stoan under fire for blasting the EFF

According to ZAlebs, the singer took to his Twitter page to insult the opposition party. His tweet landed him on the trends list as South Africans came after him. Ringo Madlingozi was among those who attacked Stoan following his post. He said:

"Aw Stoan! I thought loadshedding was your problem as well. I thought you could see that the majority of black people are still living in squalor. I thought their pain was your pain as well. What has EFF done to black people that you have to swear it that much? Why so much self hate?"

Stoan tries to explain why he insulted the EFF

After being bashed left, right and centre, the Bongo Maffin star posted another video trying to do damage control. According to IOL, Stoan said he was unbothered by the massive backlash he received. He also stressed the importance of freedom of speech. He said:

"They are insulting me like I’m not supposed to have an opinion in our country. Why can't people say, I respectfully disagree with you rather than insult you. Some people are attacking my career. Try something (else). You can’t do nothing to me. They don't call me f****** Stoan for nothing. I have a heart of steel."

