Ayanda Thabethe was heavily criticised for ignoring the corruption scandal involving her boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe

The TV personality shared her honest opinion about the EFF's national shutdown, and Mzansi said all they wanted to hear from her was about Matsimbe's fraud scandal

Peter allegedly stole ten luxury cars from Standard Bank by purchasing the whips with forged documents

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi is showing Ayanda Thabethe no mercy after she shared her honest views about the EFF's national shutdown scheduled for March 20, 2023.

Ayanda Thabethe was dragged after sharing her opinion about the EFF's national shutdown. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The Celebrity Game Night SA star slammed the ANC government's incompetence, which resulted in South Africans being fed up with corruption, loadshedding, and all the other issues that make life in Mzansi miserable. The post read:

"The biggest flop is a party having to feel like they have to resort to this in order to get basic service delivery for the people .The biggest flop is having enough resources to fight a shutdown but not enough resources to do the same to make this country safe."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi drags Ayanda Thabethe for weighing in about corruption while her boyfriend Peter Matsimbe is accused of car theft

Ayanda's post came after City Press reported that her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, failed to return 10 luxury brand cars that belong to Standard Bank. The news publication claimed that Matsimbe purchased the expensive vehicles using fake documents, and the bank has been hunting him down for some time now.

The shocking news hit Twitter, and Mzansi dug up Instagram pictures of Ayanda posing next to "supposed" luxury brand cars, and they dragged him for filth. The harsh drags didn't stop even when she raised points she believes are valid about the EFF's national shutdown's demands. Netizens slammed her, saying:

@lebohangbokako said:

"We haven't forgotten about your boyfriend who's doing illegal activities. Just yesterday your news broke that you are also in it. Kanti all along you are posing with stolen McLarens, Lamborghinis and Ferraris."

@colza91 shared:

"If ANC used all their resources to fight crime, your boyfriend wouldn't have the cars he has now, which you obviously drive on a daily."

@PrinceNtuli7 posted:

"Be careful of what you wish for. If those resources are adequately used, your boyfriend would be in jail for fraud."

@SithaleKgaogelo replied:

"You’re trying to shift attention from your corrupt boyfriend."

@Sinathi_m commented:

"You should've sat this one out."

@Mofokeng_Esq wrote:

"As if your boyfriend is any different. I guess corruption is only condoned when you're the beneficiary."

@Katlego8010 added:

"Tweeting in a nice luxurious car by your criminal bae"

The Wife's Stoan Seate dragged for insulting EFF’s national shutdown, star accused of benefiting from corruption

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Stoan Seate is being grilled online for insulting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for trying to change a country going downhill by organising a national shutdown march.

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, March 20, 2023, is underway. The news publication reports that the red berets in Inanda closed roads and burned tyres. Meanwhile, the leader of the Soweto Parliament, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, posted a tweet accusing the EFF of blasting his house.

As more reports about what the EFF has done so far to show Cyril Ramaphosa that they want their demands heard, more people weighed in on the nationwide shutdown, including Stoan. The legendary musician shared his views in a tweet about the protest by insulting the EFF.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News