A kind South African woman spent her birthday giving back to the community by handing out food

She worked very hard to prepare the packaged meals before heading out to the streets for distribution

The wholesome TikTok video moved Mzansi people, and they praised and encouraged her to continue making a difference

A woman celebrated her birthday by feeding the needy. Image: @pabby_m23

One South African woman decided to mark her birthday in a truly meaningful way, instead of celebrating with a lavish party or extravagant gifts.

SA woman spreads joy on bday

She dedicated her time and effort to preparing and distributing food to the people in her community who needed it most.

Armed with packaged meals and a heart full of compassion, the woman took to the streets to share her birthday blessings with others.

TikTokker's selfless gesture shines bright

A video capturing her act of kindness was posted on the TikTok account @pabby_m23. It garnered thousands of views and likes.

Watch the video below:

The heartwarming generosity struck a chord with viewers across Mzansi. They showered the selfless woman with support and appreciation.

@thabiikgomo mentioned:

"I hope you enjoyed your day and may God continue to bless you always. ❤️"

@unathilimi said:

"Best thing ever sisi. ❤️❤️ You have gained a follower."

@hloishai0 wrote:

"This is beautiful may the almighty increase you, my love."

@nontando_meza posted:

"Chopping onions so early. God loves your heart. ♥️ Be blessed."

@Nhleks stated:

"Bless the hand that gives and more blessings to you sisters."

@user2602715836092 commented:

"The best thing I've seen from a woman so far on TikTok."

@corra typed:

"Blessings will overflow you each and every day of your life."

@mamza4life added:

"May God continue to bless you, my sister. Blessed is the hand that gives than the one that receives."

Cape Town lady feeds the homeless and needy

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a good Samaritan from the under-resourced neighbourhood of Lotus River in Cape Town is passionate about community service and feeding the downtrodden in her area.

Beryl Williams largely uses money out of her pocket to fund her feeding scheme. Although she is unemployed and not well-to-do herself, the caring mother-of-three still manages to provide a warm plate of food to those in need at least once a week.

