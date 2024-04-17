Brenda Mukwevho, known for her role in House of Zwide , recently announced her engagement to film producer Rashaka Muofhe

The couple celebrated with a lavish party attended by industry friends and family, including stars like Kagiso Medupe and Winnie Ntshaba

Fans flooded Mukwevho's social media with congratulatory messages, expressing joy for the couple's new chapter

South African actress Brenda Mukwevho is officially off the market. The House of Zwide star celebrated the new chapter of her life with a lavish party alongside industry friends and family.

‘House of Zwide’ actress Brenda Mukwevho shared a video from her engagement party. Image: @brenda.mukwevho

Source: Instagram

Brenda Mukwevho announces her engagement

Congratulations are in order for popular House of Zwide star Brenda Mukwevho who recently got engaged. The stunner who plays Dorothy in the soapie is engaged to film producer, Rashaka Muofhe.

The actress announced her engagement in a cute Instagram post that had the streets buzzing. Showing off her stunning ring, Brenda wrote:

"I guess my total eclipse energy is the Muofhe and Mukwevho families coming together. @rush_shakes Yes a million times. I love you. I said Yes.❤️❤️❤️"

In another post, Mukwevho gave her fans and followers a glimpse of how they celebrated her new chapter. She posted a short video from her engagement party. Stars like Kagiso Medupe, Motlatsi Mafatshe and Winnie Ntshaba also attended the event. She captioned the video:

"Our forever feels like home "

Fans congratulate Brenda Mukwevho

South Africans love to see their favs winning in all aspects of their lives. The actress' timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from her fans and friends.

@lalatuku said:

"HaLala!!!’ HaLala HaLala!!!’ !!!! Not you also singing uMakoti ngo Wethu. Yho shooting own goals ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ happiness …. Congratulations to you both! ✨✨❤️"

winnie_ntshaba commented:

"❤️❤️umakoti ngowethu."

@nolophiri_ wrote:

"This is so beautiful ❤️"

@the_stillest added:

"An extremely beautiful day it was! ❤️"

@bigzo_goes_deep said:

"This is all God sesi am happy for you and big man rush, true love exists."

@richaunty_smacx wrote:

"My heart is pumping custard hle MaBrrr❤️❤️Super happy for you guys."

Emtee Seemingly confirms he welcomed another child with his wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Emtee recently revealed that he welcomed another baby with his on-and-off wife Nicole Kendall Chinsamy. The controversial rapper shared a cryptic post seemingly confirming they are back together.

Mzansi rapper Emtee and his estranged wife seem to be back together. The two, who have one of the most tumultuous marriages in the Mzansi entertainment industry, kissed and made up after filing for divorce in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News