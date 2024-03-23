A woman had a big announcement for her blended family, and it was met with cheers from everyone in the house

The bride-to-be filmed the moment that she delivered the big news to her children after a stunning proposal

The sweet family's TikTok video touched online users, and many people had lots to say after seeing their joy

A woman has a bright future to look forward to. The woman found love and updated her kids on her relationship status.

A TikTok video shows a woman who got engaged and then told her kids. Image: @kamophachane

The video of the big family received thousands of likes. Many commented, sharing their reactions to the big family moment.

Woman shares happy news with 7 children

In a TikTok video, a woman @kamophachane told her family of blended children that they have a new chapter ahead. In a video, the woman revealed that she would be getting married, and all the kids yelled in delight.

Watch the clip below:

SA celebrates woman's engagement announcement

Many people thought that the video of the family was heartwarming. Online users were touched by how the kids celebrated with their dad.

Nadii said:

"Bathong Kamo on behalf of Dumelang community, congratulations, ore meme lenyalong."

mosima901 wrote:

"Not aunty celebrating so hard. Congratulations family. Lerato ke leo. You're a good mother to them."

Kgomotso Nhlapo added:

"I just realised how the helper is also as happy. I love this for you babe."

The Reff commented:

"I was tempted to ask last week gore le nyala neng...mara taba tsa batho."

ridgette_Makgeta gushed:

"Ncooooo, never been this happy for a stranger. I love you momma."

Tlou_S gushed:

"Ke bone le mmane a bina, congratulations we happy for you."

BlessTlhogi_Esikang was pleased:

"The fact that the big boys went straight to daddy. 'O berekile pops.'"

Blended family ignites emotional conversations

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to TikTok to share a video of her bonus family, which has many people in their feelings.

@mmaletsoalo is one happy mother. In the clip, the children and their father walk towards the car. It appears the children are on their way to school as they are all dressed in their school uniform. The woman was happy to showcase that she is a bonus mom of two and gave birth to four.

The woman’s video has sparked a conversation among netizens, with many sharing their blended family experiences.

