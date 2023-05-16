A video of a large family having fun together at different locations has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows how the family are always together and Chengetai Victoria shared how they all came together

South African social media users were touched by the sweet family post and shared how they longed for such a bond

TikTokker Chengetai Victoria (@chengetaivictoriahome) took to social media to show off her beautiful blended family, spreading good feels on the timelines.

A married couple was able to create the strongest blended family, leaving many in awe. Image: @chengetaivictoriahome/TikTok

Chengetai posted a video showing various clips of her family having tons of wholesome fun together. The family is seen partying together, eating, celebrating, dancing and simply enjoying each other's company.

In the post, Chengetai shares that is through her and her husband getting married that they were able to create an even larger family that is inseparable and always lit. She captioned the post:

"Going everywhere in a 30 people group created the best family."

SA peeps were touched by the big happy family

Positive family posts and strong bonds just have a way of making one feel good and inspired.

Home is where the heart is, and this holds for Chengetai and her loved ones. The heartwarming post had netizens wishing they could be part of the happy family.

Netizens responded with sweet and emotional comments on the post:

CJ ✨ said:

"Must be nice ."

Nosipho Ncube commented:

"Cries in toxic family ."

Olam Shiluvana wrote:

"Nobody's left out of it, noGogo ukhona. ."

Dineo Kwetepane replied:

"Can I please join your family. Kopa hoba cousin ."

kith3r commented:

"Can I join this family ."

Chido.CM wrote:

"Awee this is so beautiful, I love it!! ❤️."

Vuyo Maseme said:

"This is super rare. Your families are blessed."

