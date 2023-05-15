A woman is flaunting her romance on TikTok and is comparing it to the love between Queen Charlotte and Farmer George

The lady compared herself to modern-day Queen Charlotte, the iconic character from the popular series Bridgerton

The young hun showcased her experience through her fairytale moment, finding her very own Farmer George and leaving netizens filled with admiration and jealousy

A young lady is trending for comparing her boyfriend to Farmer George from the Netflix series. Images:@planettobii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman's 'Queen Charlotte' moment and the discovery of her own Farmer George captivate netizens

TikTok user @planettobii uploaded a video on the social media platform to share her love. Through stunning photographs and captivating storytelling, she shared the post about how her boyfriend writes to her. With her 'Queen Charlotte' moment and the envy-inducing 'Farmer George' by her side, thisNetizens envious of a woman's fairy tale journey to find her 'Farmer George'

This heartwarming tale has taken social media by storm, igniting a mix of fascination and envy among netizens. Love hopefuls had this to say:

@aliceplamedie said:

" I am so tired of being a spectator

@jxinabaa commented:

"Self-love is the best love."

@amina said:

"Your lips are wine for my anxiety."

@Perri commented:

"Where do you find these people?"

@Mbazema said:

"I am crying because I know I will never find this kind of love."

@Whosdebbie commented:

"You never fail to remind me why I am still single."

@Vee said:

" He started with listen yeah. That guy sent an AI chat. Don't get your hopes up".

