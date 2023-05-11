A video of a young man working on a double-sided painting has been doing the rounds online

The clip posted on TikTok shows how the artwork has two portraits of SA celeb, Bonang Matheba on each side

The post soon reached Queen B who was impressed by the artist's work and asked to buy it in the comments section

A local artist created magic with his very own hands when he put together a double-sided acrylic painting of one of Mzansi's favourite girls - Bonang Matheba.

Bonang Matheba asked to buy a painting of herself made by a talented artist. Image: @sk_original_rsa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by artist, SK Original shows the young man meticulously adding the final touches to the black and white painting.

While hard at work, the cameraman moves from side to side showing a cool transitioning effect which reveled two portraits of Bonang.

SK's skills and talent speak for themselves as his artwork as it clearly and beautifully resembles the award-winning television presenter.

It made such an impression that Queen B herself responded to the video asking if she could purchase the piece.

"Can I buy it? It’s beautiful. Thank you ❤️," Bongang wrote.

Needless to say, the young man was very pleased with the positive and his new celebrity client. What a precious moment to witness! Mzansi artists are so deserving of such big breaks.

South Africans shower the talented artist with a love

South African netizens were just as amazed by the fine portrait and flooded the post with tons of love.

Gucci gifts Bonang Matheba a R100k bamboo 1947 lush bag

In another story, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba and the renowned fashion company Gucci are best friends, and they understood the assignment and presented a luxurious bag.

On Twitter, Queen B shared that Gucci handed her a Bamboo 1947 lush bag which IOL reported cost almost R100 000. She posted a photo of the pretty brown bag and a Gucci note. The message read:

"“Dear Bonang, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 represents the houses, creativity, and heritage in craftsmanship. A timeless bag with elegant style. We hope you enjoy."

