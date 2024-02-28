A South African housewife's TikTok video went viral again, showcasing the luxurious features of her mansion

The video highlighted the house's elevator, sparking awe and admiration from viewers

Many commented on the house's grandeur and expressed their desires for similar wealth and success

A woman's home won online admiration after a video showcased that it had a life. Image: @sisandamadlala4

Some South Africans are rich rich, and we just cannot help but admire their flexes.

TikTok shows mansion's elevator

A housewife who recently went viral for impressively cleaning her mansion has once again gone netizens raving about her stunning home.

A TikTok video shared by her daughter @sisandamadlala4 shows the mother cleaning the floors as the video also focuses on a particular part of the house - an entire elevator - making it worthy to be acknowledged as a mansion.

"POV: it's not a mansion without a lift," the video was captioned.

Mansion leaves Mzansi in awe

Many netizens admired the fact that the woman's house had an elevator, sparking compliments and curiosity about how big the house was. Others also prayed and manifested for the same kind of home and wealth.

mologadi ngwana-Badimo commented:

"Tell me you are rich without telling me you are rich ... whatever you said in your prayers, amen ."

thick madam replied:

"How many rooms is this mansion for it to have a lift ."

Lydia Philistus Maro commented:

"God it’s me again ."

kwakhanya94 replied:

"Beautiful home sisi❤️Siza kancane njenge ntuthuko you are an inspiration ."

siventeen'4 responded:

"Yoh the pressure is getting worser on a daily ."

Vicky K | Virtual Assistant said:

"And that Weetbix wall outside resembles it's a rich household."

