A video showing a mother cleaning a beautiful lounge has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage was shared by the woman's daughter, who commended her mother for cleaning their mansion home

The video inspired many SA netizens who were pleased to see how the mother kept her home despite her rich status

One momma may be a rich housewife, but she loves rolling up her sleeves to get her mansion clean and spotless.

Daughter captures mom cleaning

A TikTok video shared by the daughter, @sisandamadlala, shows the mother mopping the floors of her beautifully decorated lounge. A man can also be seen helping her mop the tiles on the other side of the spacious room.

"Not all rich housewives are lazy. My mom will clean her mansion shame," @sisandamadlala4 said in the caption.

Mzansi reacts to mom's cleaning

The hardworking mother debunked myths associated with wealthy wives about not being hands-on when it comes to housework.

The video was met with many views and positive comments from South African netizens who admired the mother's humility and efforts to keep a clean and warm home for her family.

mimi responded:

"Asifake nathi kulonkuthalo yakhe uwoooo."

LeeMo said:

"Tell me about itI keep begging mine to get someone to help her."

BOK A replied:

"And look at God trusting her with more wealth as she takes care of it."

U_zzii commented:

"You have a beautiful home ❤️."

MASIZA wrote:

"Sometimes it's they're lazy god blessed them so they can bless others by giving them job."

Nomyoks232 wrote:

"That is why she will remain wealth. It’s an understanding that you MUST maintain what you have been given. Wise Mom."

MASIZA said:

"Wow ngiyababongela yaz yikho okuhle sisi."

