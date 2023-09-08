A local man posted a video of himself on TikTok, down on his knees, polishing the floors of his house

In the post, he revealed that he chose owning a house over paying lobola and was now paying the price of cleaning on his won

Many Mzansi netizens were amused by the man's video and commented with jokes and laughter

A Mzansi man took to social media to share a glimpse of what life is like without a wife to help take care of his home.

A man showed how much trouble he goes through to clean his house. Image: @dumisamcd/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows man polishing floors of his house

A video posted on TikTok by @dumisamcd shows him down on his knees as he works hard to polish the floors of his house using a cloth and Cobra polish.

He can be seen breaking a sweat as he breaks his back shining the floors with great effort.

He captioned the funny post:

"When you decided to buy a house instead of paying lobola."

Cleary becoming a homeowner was his top priority over marriage. However, he is now realising that that also means he needs to clean his house by himself. At least he's domesticated, LOL.

Watch the funny video below:

As amusing as the footage is, cleaning is a basic life skill that everyone should know, regardless of gender. A man who knows how to clean shows that he is responsible and takes care of himself, which is quite commendable.

South Africans react with jokes to man's cleaning struggles

Many netizens were amused by the man's efforts to get his home spik and span as they reacted with laughter and witty comments to the video.

Lebohang Noker commented:

"I'm looking for a husband."

Mampho responded:

"Shame, Bossman. Next time I go shopping I am bringing you a cup saying "Bestmanever". Mama o ho hodisitse hantle."

TeboNgo replied:

"Your name is Mbali Nhlapo, and you are a house keeper ."

leratokekana32 commented:

"Sebenza boy."

nokwazi731 said:

"Manje uyakhala yin."

SparkPlug wrote:

"Me this weekend, the best feeling when you're done. Mina ukhona kodwa uthi amadolo akhe awasoze but ke ngenhlanhla ngfundisekile."

Source: Briefly News