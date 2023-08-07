A video of a young lady busy with cleaning and cooking tasks has been doing the rounds online

In the footage posted on TikTok, Palesa Nephawe reveals that her mother taught her all the chores

The video resonated with several South African netizens who responded to the video with positive comments

Viral TikTok video shows lady busy with household chores

Chores teach children the importance of responsibility. When responsible for completing a task, they learn to follow through and take pride in their work.

A young lady showed off how well she can cook and clean. Image: (@1palesa_m_nephawe/TikTok

A young lady took to social media to share a video of herself busy with various chores around the house.

In the video posted by Palesa Nephawe (@1palesa_m_nephawe), the lady is seen moving a large couch, putting up curtains, staring a fire, making the bed, cooking, baking, washing the dishes and more. Yoh, talk about a babe that can do it all!

"My mom really wants me to know all the chores for my own good," Palesa captioned the post.

According to DeluxMaid, studies have shown that kids who clean have better teamwork skills, a stronger sense of personal responsibility, and they're more likely to excel academically and professionally.

South African netizens impressed by the lady's cleaning and cooking

Judging by the comments, many netizens were proud of the young woman's domesticated upbringing as they commended her on her efforts.

@Phi.wo commented:

"All these lessons are going to come in handy someday, that’s for sure."

@Mogau.edgars wrote:

"One thing about you is that you slay, and you are a village girl the next day. You are so humble, Palesa; I love you."

@Lerato Mologadi Masha wrote: "As long as ele mma waka. Unfortunately bogadi gona nkase di tsene."

@TsholofeloReaMog said:

"My did the same to me... Tell you what, my household is super clean. Even my husband fears using the bathroom at times."

@Olga Makatu commented:

"Well raised."

@Mmakgotso brands replied:

"Nice, my mom spoilt me, and now I can't unspoil myself."

