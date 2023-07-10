A young lady has harnessed the power of cleaning as a therapeutic method to overcome her depression

The inspirational hun sought solace and guidance from cleaning as a way to regain control over her life

She embarked on a mission to transform her living space, and Mzansi was captivated by the changes she made

Young lady shares how she used cleaning as a coping mechanism while she battled depression.

A young lady has discovered the power of cleaning as a therapeutic method to combat her depression.

Young woman finds therapeutic solace in cleaning

Ramoraswi Mashangoane revealed in a TikTok video how she loves to do deep cleaning in her home, something she found solace in to help her cope with her depression. Through this, she developed a passion for interior design, making her home a sanctuary of safety and security. When traditional therapies seemed insufficient, this brave young lady sought guidance from her therapist, who recommended investing in her living space.

Mashangoane says:

"When I was diagnosed with depression some time ago, a psychologist advised me to invest in my space since I am a home person. I was in university at the time but I’ve seen how that has helped me in a way. Cleaning is quite therapeutic for me, a clean nice space with fresh flowers makes me so happy. I like taking pictures and videos and since I am a home person, this became my niche."

Mzansi impressed how the young lady turned her home into a sanctuary

People were impressed by her testament and the power of self-care on your mental well-being. By investing in her space, this young lady not only found a means of coping with her depression but also created a personal oasis where she could rejuvenate and find solace.

Peeps were impressed by how she turned her space into a chic spot:

@Kuee said:

"Nice place headboard link please."

@Siphosihle Shange commented:

"So beautiful and clean, that couch sis where did you get it?"

@Hlayani said:

"I feel like I know you personally and we friends,you have a great Aura. I love it here."

@Thuto commented:

"Yhoo the way I am so lazy to clean my place. How often do you clean a week?

@Diana said:

"I can bet on the freshness of your lovely home, after the deep cleaning."

