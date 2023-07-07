A woman bought a bakkie for herself after selling bread in a wheelbarrow

The entrepreneur's bakery success story showcases her rise from working on the streets to now owning wheels

Mzansi was impressed that she started with humble beginnings and poured her passion into baking, and tirelessly sold her products

A woman shows progress after selling bread in a wheelbarrow. Images: @KasiEconomy/Facebook.

A woman has become a trending figure, from selling bread with a wheelbarrow to owning a bakkie.

Woman's inspiring journey from bread seller to bakkie owner

Tumelo Motau's inspiring journey is a beacon of hope and motivation for aspiring business owners. Starting from humble beginnings, this enterprising woman embarked on her bakery venture. In a post by Kasi Economy on Facebook, the 36-year-old sold bread using a simple wheelbarrow.

Entrepreneurs committed to succeeding

Her bakery business began to thrive through relentless dedication and a commitment to quality. The demand for her delicious bread prompted her to expand her operations. Today, she proudly owns a bakkie, a testament to her remarkable transformation and entrepreneurial success.

Mzansi was impressed by the young woman's hustle

Motau's story inspires individuals who dare to dream big and are willing to work hard to achieve their goals. From a modest wheelbarrow operation, she has defied the odds and created a flourishing business, showcasing the limitless possibilities of entrepreneurship. As her bakery business continues to flourish, this trailblazing woman is a role model for others.

Inspired peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Phaladi Matsole said:

"Keep pushing."

@Da Locker Billboard commented:

"Keep up the good work! Never stop even if you have a reason

@Fanii Boy said:

"Keep up the good work!"

@Kgabolose Chaba commented:

"Keep up the good work, this inspirational!"

@Sim Sam said:

"Big up my sister I'm proud of you."

@Bongani Tekwane commented:

"God bless your hustle."

@Tassakhulex Khulex said:

"Wow, Well done congratulation keep up the good work."

