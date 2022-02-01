Who is Carl Woods? Age, spouse, parents, Love Island, career, where is he?

Do you remember Carl Woods from Love Island? Besides appearing in the famous reality TV show, Carl is an experienced car dealer from Essex. Find out everything there is to know about him, including his age, family, career, and current whereabouts.

He may not have come out of Love Island with a lover, but Carl finally had his luck with Katie Price. Although there is a considerable age gap between Carl and Katie, the two lovers seem to be having the time of their lives. This article shares the interesting life story of Carl Woods.

Carl Woods' profile summary

Full name : Carl J Woods

: Carl J Woods Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5th February 1989

: 5th February 1989 Place of birth : Essex, England

: Essex, England Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Carl Woods' age : Will be turning 33 years old in 2022

: Will be turning 33 years old in 2022 Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White How tall is Carl Woods? : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Weight : Approximately 65 kilograms

: Approximately 65 kilograms Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour : Brunette

: Brunette Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Carl Woods' Instagram : @carljwoods

: @carljwoods OnlyFans : carljwoods

: carljwoods Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner : Katie Price

: Katie Price Occupation : Reality TV star and car dealer

: Reality TV star and car dealer Famous for: Being Katie Price's lover

Carl Woods' biography

Who is Carl Woods? Carl is an Essex native who grew up and studied in his local town. Some sources claim that he is Filipino-American, with his father being American and his mother Filipino. However, the names of Carl Woods' parents are not in public domain.

Carl is a dog person, evidenced by the numerous photos he has posed with his pets, one called Sid, almost four years old, and another Buddy. He loves the animals so much to the extent of referring to Sid in one photo as his world.

Career

What does Carl Woods do for a living? During his appearance on Love Island, the charming, confident, game, outrageous and irresistible Carl revealed that he is a proud owner of 30 vehicles, including a Lamborghini.

The actor has been a car dealer for 11 years now at the Carl Woods' garage, a family business located in Essex.

Although Carl Woods' cars were his main source of income, the entrepreneur became a household name when he joined TV. When was Carl Woods on Love Island? Carl appeared on ITV1’s Love Island in 2016. However, he never made it to the villa.

Carl Woods Love Island season in 2016 may have been brief but impactful. In 2018, the Channing Tatum look-a-like appeared on ITV2’s Killer Camp, a murder mystery reality series.

Carl Woods and Katie Price

Carl and Katie have been dating since June-July 2020. How did Katie Price and Carl Woods meet? The two were set up by a mutual friend, and they clicked immediately and fell head over heels with each other a few weeks later.

Carl was a fan of Katie, a former glamour model, from the time he was 15 years old. 44-year-old Katie is 11 years older than Carl but that does not prevent them from loving each other fully. Carl proposed to Katie in April 2021 after 10 months of dating, so the couple is now engaged.

Katie, mother to five ( Harvey, Princess Tiaamii, Junior Savva, Bunny, and Jett), split from Kris Boyson in 2019. Luckily for her, Carl has been on her side throughout her son's Harvey sickness and has never hesitated to hit back at online trolls.

In November 2021, the two obtained a marriage licence to wed in Nevada. They have matching tattoos as symbols of commitment towards each other. Carl will be Katie's fourth husband.

What is Carl Woods' worth?

Carl's net worth is unknown, but it is speculated that he has more than $2 million. At one point, Katie said that Carl had enough to take care of her even if she stopped working. This means that Woods is rich enough to maintain the high-class lifestyle that Katie is used to.

Carl Woods' news

Where is Carl Woods now? Carl spends most of his time in LA with Katie and her children. He is very active on the OnlyFans platform, where he charges 7 Euros for his X-rated pictures. In the latest news, a picture of Carl Woods totally naked was the talk on the OnlyFans platform.

Carl Woods may be famous for being Katie Price's lover, but there is more to him than just that. He is an accomplished businessman who has made a fortune for himself. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.

