Is Todd Chrisley gay? Everything to know about the Chrisley Knows Best actor

Is Todd Chrisley gay? Actor Todd has been trolled as being gay on the internet several times. However, during the 2017 interview with The Domenick Nati Show, the Chrisley Knows Best star admitted that it does not bother him that people continue to ask about his sexuality.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST Episode 816 - Pictured in this screengrab: Todd Michael Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though he is dad to five, Todd's sexuality has been questioned because of a number of things. Here is everything you need to know about the Chrisley Knows Best actor, including Todd Chrisley's gay rumours.

Todd Chrisley's profile summary

Full name : Michael Todd Chrisley

: Michael Todd Chrisley Date of birth : April 6, 1969

: April 6, 1969 Place of birth : Georgia

: Georgia Gender: Male

Male Age : He will be turning 53 years later in 2022

: He will be turning 53 years later in 2022 Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : German

: German Parents : Faye (mother) and Gene Raymond (father)

: Faye (mother) and Gene Raymond (father) Siblings : 2

: 2 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Weight : 78 kilograms

: 78 kilograms Height : 6 feet 1 inch

: 6 feet 1 inch Instagram : @toddchrisley

: @toddchrisley Twitter : @toddchrisley

: @toddchrisley Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Partner : Julie Hughes

: Julie Hughes Children : 5

: 5 Occupation : Businessman, singer, reality TV star

: Businessman, singer, reality TV star Famous for : Being Chrisley Knows Best star

: Being star Net worth: -$5 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Todd Chrisley's biography

Reality TV Personality Todd Michael visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Michael comes from a wealthy American family with German roots. He was raised in Westminster, South Carolina together with his two siblings, Derrick and Randy. Todd is abnormally anxious about his health.

Career

Michael owned the Chrisley Asset Management company. However, this real estate business was not doing well financially, and he filed for bankruptcy.

He now focuses on the Chrisley Knows Best reality show, which follows his life and his immediate family members. Besides acting, Todd released the Infinite Love country song with Sara Evans in 2016.

Is Todd Chrisley gay?

Todd is flamboyant and unabashedly enthusiastic about fashion, one of the contributor to Chrisley's gay rumours. In addition, he is a germophobe, and his extreme obsession with cleanliness may make some people question if he is straight.

To fuel the rumours, in 2014, Kyle, Todd's son, claimed that his father was lying about his sexuality. Kyle said that his father made remarks that made others question his sexuality. He further added that he suspected that he was fooling around with a local doctor.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has always defended himself from the trolls and has addressed speculations about his sexuality on several occasions. While attacking Savannah's physical appearance and her relationship with fiancé Nick Kerdiles, one Instagram, @tiffanygirlsnyc, also called Todd gay.

In another instance, one Twitter user asked Todd when he would come out of the closet. In response, the actor said;

I said, ‘I don’t live in a closet, but if you’d like me to escort you out of yours I’m happy to do so.

In another instance, the actor's response to Todd Chrisley gay rumors was,

There’s no coming out, what you see is what you get. I am what I am. Other people’s opinions of me are just not my business.

Stating that he is not disappointed that the first thing that pops up when you search for his name on Google is the question of his sexuality, Todd said,

I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought.

So, is Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best gay? Is Chrisley gay? No. The above statements prove that Todd is straight, although he does not have any issues with gayism. He has been married twice, his first wife is Teresa Terry, and the current one is Julie Hughes.

Are the Chrisleys really married? Are Todd and Julie Chrisley still together? Yes. Todd has 5 children and has been married to his wife Julie for 25 years. The children are Savannah, Lindsie, Grayson, Chase, and Kyle.

Other than Michael, his daughter Savannah has also been rumoured to be gay. So, is Savannah Chrisley gay? No. Savannah is straight because she has dated only boys and no women. She only shaved her hair like a boy after breaking her engagement to Nic for fashion.

L-r Chase, Grayson, Julie, Todd, Chloe, Savannah, Faye Photo: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Even though the TV star has always addressed Todd Chrisley's gay speculations, many still find it difficult to believe he is straight considering his fashion taste and some of his statements. However, from the remarks above, it is clear that he is straight.

READ ALSO: Chase Morrill's age, children, wife, parents, company, profile

Briefly.co.za published the life story of Chase Morrill. Chase is a reality star famous for being a professional constructor who renovates old, classic Maine cabins into amazing vacation properties and homes.

Read on to know about his age, parents, wife, children, and career.

Source: Briefly News