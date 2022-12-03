Where is Jessica Samko from Shipping Wars now? Her bio and facts

In most cases, featuring in reality shows brings out the impression of one being comfortable with their affairs being publicly available. However, that is not always the case. Some cast members prefer to keep to themselves, away from the noise and mayhem that come with being popular. Jessica Smako best suits this description.

Samko has gained a legion of fans from her career as a female trucker. Photo: @Sishir Bista (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Jessica Samko is an American-born reality TV star and female trucker. She is famous for featuring in Shipping Wars, the A&E reality show. She also gained a legion of fans from her career as a female trucker. It is incredible to think that she turned her passion into a career.

Jessica Samko's profile summary and bio

Full name Jessica Samko Nickname The Road Warrior Gender Female Date of birth 1st June 1982 Age 40 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 1st June Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Amsterdam, New York, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christian Occupation Professional trucker Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Height in cm 172 cm Height in feet 5'6" Weight in Kg 60 kg Weight in pounds 132 lbs Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Derek Smith Mother Christina Buczkowski Sibling Matthew aka Samko Twitter @jessicasamko

Jessica Samko's age

As of December 2022, she is 40 years old. She was born on 1st June 1982 in Amsterdam, New York, USA. Her place of birth confers her American citizenship.

Jessica Samko's parents

Jessica, her mother and her dog. Ohoto: @Jessica Samko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is a dearth of information about her family apart from her mother's identity. She has never openly spoken about her father's identity or his whereabouts. Nonetheless, her parents could be divorced. Her mother, Christina Buczkowki, is married to another man, Kevin Buczkowski.

Jessica grew up with a brother, Matthew, who was a one-time truck driver with Hill and Markes, Inc. He works as a realtor based in Florida.

Educational background

Jessica has never publicly revealed where she went to school. However, going by what is available, she could have gone to local schools in Amsterdam.

Jessica Samko's career

Samko developed an interest in trucking at a tender age and was certain she would be a trucker later in life. Her love for adventure influenced her decision to take it up as a career. During an interview with OverdriveOnline, Jessica talked about her experience as a truck driver, describing it as the best of both worlds. She highlighted how enjoyable it is to see the country while doing what she loves, and doing so with her boyfriend is something she does not take for granted.

Early career

Jessica Samko first worked for Landstar to deliver goods countrywide. She later joined her ex-husband, Derek Smith, at his trucking company, DMS Transport LLC. She launched her own business after their divorce.

Jessica Samko, the trucking CEO

Samko enjoys a sandwich in her truck. Photo: @Jessica Samko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Starting a one-person show was more complex than she had expected. She did not have the wherewithal to procure trucks; hence, she had to go back to Landstar to lease one. Months later, she saved enough money to buy a truck and launched JMS Transport LLC in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The business is still in its teething stage, and Jessica is its sole driver, even though she plans on expanding its scope. She delivers goods across the country and always has her two dogs to accompany her.

Jessica Samko on Shipping Wars

After realising her obsession with trucks, Derek Smith, Jessica's ex-husband, convinced her to join Shipping Wars. She joined the overdrive test of the show's sixth season. Thanks to her pictures, she was considered for the show's sixth and seventh seasons.

Jessica Samko's husband

The name of Jessica Samko's husband was Derek Smith. Derek is also into trucking. Details on how they met are not publicly available. However, since they are in the trucking business, it is easy to assume their love for trucks united them.

When Jessica joined the Shipping Wars, she was still married to Derek, and fans knew her as Mr Jessica Smith. However, they got divorced, though details of the divorce have not been made publicly available.

Is Jessica Samko married?

When asked about her family, Samko mentioned she is content about being with her close family members and enjoys being single. She added that she wanted to remain single and devote more time to her career. From her response, it is safe to say she does not have the luxury of time to waste on romance.

Jessica Samko's height

Jessica stands 172 cm and weighs 60 kg. Her slender body type, blonde hair and brown eyes complement her look.

Jessica Samko's net worth

Jessica's finances are still subject to speculation, especially since she is in business. Nonetheless, her salary was described as hefty when she was in Shipping Wars.

Where is Jessica from Shipping Wars now?

After the cancellation of Shipping Wars, fans were curious to know more about the cast members' whereabouts. Others wondered if Samko had returned to trucking or had settled on a more feminine career. To their surprise, Samko finds so much satisfaction in running her trucking business.

Who is Natasha from Shipping Wars?

Natasha is a Hawaii-born trucker who was also featured in Shipping Wars. She was a team owner and operator together with her husband.

These details about Jessica Samko catch you up on what she has been up to lately. You might have noticed she is not active on social media. She is more interested in growing her trucking business.

READ ALSO: Who is John H Bluher? Age, children, wife, Housewives, social media, net worth

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about John H Bluher. Why is he famous, yet he is barely in front of the cameras?

John H Bluher is an American celebrity spouse. He is also an attorney who gained fame for representing Taylor Armstrong during her legal issues following the death of her estranged husband.

Source: Briefly News