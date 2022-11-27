Who is John H Bluher? Age, children, wife, Housewives, social media, net worth

John H Bluher is an American attorney and celebrity spouse. He gained fame when he represented reality star Taylor Armstrong during her legal troubles following the death of her estranged first husband, Russell Armstrong. John and Taylor later started dating and tied the knot in 2014.

John Bluher is Taylor Armstrong's second husband. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Armstrong is one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was on the reality series for three seasons. During her time on the show, Taylor inspired the infamous meme, a woman yelling at a cat, and she experienced marital problems with her first husband, Russell. After leaving the reality series, she found love a second time and tied the knot with John.

John H Bluher's profiles summary and bio

Full name John H Bluher Year of birth Around 1958 Age About 64 years in 2022 Place of birth United States of America Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality America Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Reality star Taylor Armstrong (since 2014) Children Four, including stepdaughter Kennedy Armstrong Profession Attorney Known for Being Taylor Armstrong's second husband

John H Bluher's age

The lawyer was born around 1958 in the United States of America, but his exact date of birth is not known. He is about 64 years old in 2022.

John H Bluher's wife

Taylor and John tied the knot in 2014. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

John was previously married to his first wife, Stephanie Bluher. Sources reveal that Taylor and John were having an affair since he was still married to Stephanie, although their relationship was over. He met reality star Taylor Armstrong when she sought legal advice following the death of her first husband, Russell Armstrong. Her struggles after Russell's death were aired on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Taylor and John went public about their relationship in early 2013 after his divorce from Stephanie. He later proposed in August 2013 in Punta Mita, Mexico, and they made their union official in April 2014. Taylor was 42, and Bluher was 56.

John H Bluher's children

The attorney has three children from his first marriage to Stephanie. After marrying Taylor, he adopted her daughter Kennedy. He currently lives in Southern California with the reality star.

John H Bluher's career

Bluher represented the RHOBH alum during her legal battles following the death of her first husband, Russell. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Bluher is an accomplished attorney specializing in financial management. He practices in the United States and has provided legal advice to notable clients, including his now-wife, Taylor Armstrong. Taylor's first husband had about $15 million in debt at the time of his death, and the reality star had to deal with lawsuits from his previous financial dealings.

John H Bluher's net worth

The American attorney has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2022. His career took a turn for the best when he represented Taylor Armstrong following the death of her estranged husband, Russell.

John H Bluher's social media

The lawyer is not active on social media. However, his wife, Taylor, has several posts of him on her Instagram account.

How old is Taylor Armstrong?

The TV personality was born on 10th June 1971 in Independence, Kansas, United States. She is 51 years old in 2022.

What is Taylor's last name from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The television personality's last name is Armstrong. However, her real name is Shana Lynette Hughes.

Why did Taylor Armstrong leave Russell?

Taylor with her late husband Russell and their daughter Kennedy. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Taylor revealed during the reunion of RHOBH season 2 that her first husband, Russell Armstrong, was verbally and physically abusive. He allegedly threatened to bankrupt her and her daughter if she involved the police. She later filed for divorce in July 2011. Unfortunately, Russell passed away a few months after the separation, and his cause of death was ruled to be suicide. The former couple were married for almost six years and had one child.

Who is Taylor from Real Housewives married to?

Is Taylor still married to John? The RHOBH alum is still happily married to her husband, Bluher. They have been together since 2014.

How much is Taylor Armstrong from RHOBH worth?

The American celebrity has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million in 2022. She has appeared in The Hills, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Couples Therapy.

How many books has Taylor Armstrong written?

The reality star has written one book, Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within. The book was published in 2012 by Schuster & Simon. It narrates the star's abusive marriage to the late Russell Armstrong.

Where is Taylor Armstrong today?

Taylor appeared in season two of Bravo's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in June 2022. She has also made several guest appearances on RHOBH in seasons four and six. Since her marriage to John, the star has been focused on family and taking care of her daughter Kennedy.

John H Buhler was a huge relief to Taylor's life since she had been through many problems in her previous marriage. Since their wedding in 2014, the couple seems happy together.

READ ALSO: Cassandra Marino's bio: Little known facts about Caitlyn Jenner's daughter

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Cassandra Marino. She is an American celebrity daughter and sibling.

Cassandra is the daughter of former Olympian Kaitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. She is also the stepsister of reality stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The lesser-known Jenner prefers to live a private life.

Source: Briefly News