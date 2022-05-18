Savannah Chrisley is an American reality television star, model, entrepreneur, and former beauty pageant. She is best recognized for starring in the reality series Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network alongside her family. Her father is a real estate developer and reality TV star Todd Chrisley. How much is Savannah Chrisley’s net worth in 2022?

Savannah came to the limelight in 2014 when her family's show, Chrisley Knows Best, started to air on USA Network. Photo: @_ItsSavannah

Source: Twitter

Savannah was only 15 years when her family’s reality show began airing in 2014. She was then a naïve girl excited about winning beauty pageants. Today, she is an all-rounded business lady who has been likened to big reality stars like Kim Kardashian.

Savannah Chrisley’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Savannah Faith Chrisley Nickname Sassy Date of birth 11th August 1997 Age 24 years in 2022 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.7 m) Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend NHL athlete Nic Kerdiles Parents Julie and Todd Chrisley Siblings Chase, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle Profession Reality television star, model, entrepreneur Instagram @savannahchrisley Twitter @_ItsSavannah_ Facebook @savannahchrisley

What is Savannah Chrisley’s 2022 worth?

Savannah Chrisley’s net worth in 2022 is estimated at $500 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She mainly earns from reality TV, endorsement deals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

What does Savannah Chrisley do?

Savannah and her brother Chase (pictured) star in Growing Up Chrisley. Photo: @E! Entertainment

Source: Getty Images

Savannah started appearing on Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network in 2014 alongside her family. She was only 15 at the time. In 2019, the star started appearing on a spin-off series, Growing Up Chrisley, alongside her elder brother Chase. The spin-off follows their lives as they navigate adulthood and work on their passions. She also appeared in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens television film in 2016 alongside Todd and Chase.

Patriarch Todd's daughter is a former beauty queen and model. At first, her dad was against the idea because he did not like how beauty pageants dress. During the second season of the family's reality series, she participated in the Miss High School America pageant in which she represented California and completed in the top 15. Later in 2016, Savannah Chrisley was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA.

The reality television star has also ventured into business. In 2017, she launched her clothing line, Faith Over Fear, and later collaborated with Iconix’s Rampage to establish a second line. In 2022, she launched her beauty line, Sassy by Savannah.

Savannah Chrisley’s age and early life

Savannah Chrisley’s family. Photo: @USA Network

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity was born on 11th August 1997 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and is 24 years old in 2022. She is the daughter of reality stars Todd Chrisley, 53, and Julie, 49. Her father, Todd, works as a real estate developer.

She is Julie's second-born child and has four siblings, including elder brother Chase and younger brother Grayson. Her father has two kids, Kyle and Lindsie, from his first marriage. Lindsie was adopted by Julie so that she can feel included in Savannah Chrisley’s family, but Kyle did not want to be adopted by his stepmom. Her parents were awarded the custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe when she was a toddler.

Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend

Reality star Savannah (right) and hockey athlete Nic (left) started dating in 2017. Photo: @Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

The reality TV star has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with former National Hockey League athlete Nic Kerdiles since 2017. The lovebirds were engaged in December 2018 but called off their planned wedding in July 2020.

The former beauty queen later revealed that they felt things were moving too fast, and it was better for them to go back to dating. They continued dating for two months and decided to split in September 2020.

Before dating Nic, the celebrity dated country singer Blaire Hanks in 2015. She was also linked to NBA player Luke Kennard in 2017.

Are Savannah Chrisley and Nic still together?

Are Savannah and Nic back together? In early August 2021, the reality star revealed that she and Nic decided to give their relationship another chance as they figure things out. The Growing Up Chrisley star said she is more focused on her career, and the world will see less of her romance with the retired hockey athlete.

As of May 2022, it is not clear if they are still together. In early February 2022, she and her father, Todd, came out to support Nic after the hockey athlete attempted to commit suicide.

Savannah Chrisley’s height

The reality television star stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m). Her hair colour is blonde, and her eyes are blue.

Savannah Chrisley’s hair

The reality star's new haircut was inspired by Miley Cyrus. Photo: @Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

In October 2019, the celebrity got a new haircut and revealed that pop star Miley Cyrus was the inspiration behind her look. Later in 2020, she had her hair coloured, but the procedure ended up frying it. She then had to cut it short.

What happened to Savannah on Chrisley Knows Best?

The reality star was 15 years old when the show first aired on the USA Network. A lot of things have happened to her since season 1, including her relationship with Nic Kerdiles. She also started starring in a spin-off series, Growing Up Chrisley, alongside her brother Chase and has established her beauty line called Sassy.

Savannah Chrisley’s net worth is a representation of her hard work and creativity. Despite being born into a privileged family, she is doing her best to build a brand that is unique to her. Her experiences in Chrisley Knows Best reality series have also inspired girls who share similar passions.

