Sophie Mudd is an American model and social media personality. She has modelled for several top brands, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS wear and Nike. The star is popular across various social media platforms, where she has amassed millions of combined followers and is one of the top models on OnlyFans. Keep reading Sophie Mudd’s biography for more on her career and personal life.

Sophie grew up in Los Angeles, California, and she knew that she wanted to be a model from a young age. How did she become one of the most sought-after models on the internet?

Sophie Mudd's profile summary

Full name: Sophie Rose

Date of birth: 27th July 1998

Age: 23 years in 2022

Birth sign: Leo

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality: American

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Body measurements: 32-24-34

Eye colour: Brown

Gender: Female

Relationship status: Not known

Instagram: @sophiemudd

OnlyFans: @sophiemudd

TikTok: @sophiarosemudd

Twitter: @sophieemudd

Website: sophiemudd.com

Sophie Mudd’s age and early life

What age is Sophie Mudd? The social media personality was born on the 27th of July 1998 in Los Angeles, California, and is 23 years old in 2022. Her parents are entrepreneurs running successful businesses. She and her brother Nicolas attended the Campbell Hall School. In 2013, the family relocated to Beverly Hills, California.

Sophie Mudd’s relationship

The American model has been linked to various men in the past. He dated Conrad Hughes Hilton Jr, Paris Hilton’s brother, from 2014 to around 2015. She started dating Austin Dash in 2017, and their fans gave them the moniker Ausop. It is not clear if they are still a couple in 2022.

Sophie Mudd’s career

Modelling has always been Sophie’s passion since childhood. Luckily, she has the body and looks to thrive in the industry. The internet star has made huge strides since she started and is represented by MP Management. She has modelled for a number of top brands, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS wear, DIFF Eyewear, Le Jolie, Body Glove Girl, Revolve, Nike, and others.

Her popularity on social media is increasing by the day. As of 6 May 2022, Sophie Mudd’s Instagram has over 2.7 million followers who are smitten by her breathtaking photos and videos. Her Twitter has more than 226.2 thousand followers, while her TikTok has amassed over 215.5 thousand followers. The star is also one of the most popular models on OnlyFans, where subscribers pay to view her content.

Sophie Mudd’s salary and net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the upcoming model has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2022. Her primary source of income is modelling gigs, brand endorsements, and OnlyFans, although it is not clear how much she gets paid.

Sophie Mudd’s height and body measurements

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 7 inches. She has a slim body measuring 32-24-34, and she exercises regularly to keep fit and attractive. The star’s hair is blonde, and her eyes are dark brown.

What is Sophie Mudd famous for?

She is famous for being one of the top models on the fan subscription service OnlyFans. Her popularity is also growing on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. As of May 2022, she was in the top 0.01% of all creators on OnlyFans.

What does Sophie Mudd do for a living?

Sophie Mudd earns from her OnlyFans account where subscribers pay to view her content. She also models for various brands that pay her well. As of 6 May 2022, the subscription price on her OnlyFans is $7 for 31 days.

What nationality is Sophie Mudd?

The internet celebrity is American. She was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sophie Mudd is loved by her fans, and her popularity keeps increasing on her various social media platforms. The star knew she wanted to be a model from a young age, and she is now leaving her dream.

