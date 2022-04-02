Goth Egg is an American internet personality, TikToker, and adult entertainer. She gained fame on TikTok, where she posts lip-sync and dance videos, and has garnered more than 3.1 million followers. This article has everything you need to know about the social media star.

Goth Egg started making TikTok videos in 2020.

Source: Instagram

The internet star started making TikTok videos in early 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. She gained fame quickly and has continued to establish herself on other social platforms. Read below on Goth Egg's life story and her quick rise in the world of social media.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Leah

Leah Nicknames: Lee, Big Titty

Lee, Big Titty Date of birth: 24th March 2000

24th March 2000 Age: 22 years in 2022

22 years in 2022 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Height: 4 feet 10 inches

4 feet 10 inches Hair colour: Blonde (often dyes with other colours)

Blonde (often dyes with other colours) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Bisexual

Bisexual Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikToker, internet star, adult entertainer

TikToker, internet star, adult entertainer Instagram: @goth_egg

@goth_egg TikTok: @goth.egg

Goth Egg's age and early life

How old is Goth Egg? The internet star, whose real name is Leah, was born on 24th March 2000 in the United States. She is 22 years old in 2022. Details about her early life, family, and education are not known.

Does Goth Egg have a bf?

The internet star has revealed on her various social media platforms that she is single. She identifies as bisexual, but it is not clear if Goth Egg's boyfriend or perhaps girlfriend will be introduced any time soon.

Goth Egg's career

The internet start has a huge following across various social media platforms.

Source: Instagram

The star gained fame on TikTok, where she usually uploads lip sync, comedy, and dance videos. She joined the platform in early 2020, and as of 2022, Goth Egg's TikTok has over 3.1 million followers. She is active on Instagram, where she posts revealing pictures of herself and has garnered more than 948 thousand followers. The media personality also posts on other social platforms, including OnlyFans, YouTube, and the adult site Pornhub.

Goth Egg's merch

The internet personality is also putting her entrepreneurial skills to use. She sells different kinds of merchandise, including branded stickers, phone cases, T-shirts, hoodies, and joggers.

What does a Goth Egg mean?

According to Urban Dictionary, a Goth is someone who sees beauty in the dark side of alternative life, while Egg is a person who is yet to realize they are trans, although their behaviour shows. The star is yet to reveal why she chose the name as her image does not depict that of a true Goth.

Goth Egg's facts

Here are a few facts regarding the internet personality;

She gained fame on TikTok, where she has over 3.1 million followers in April 2022.

She is 22 years old in 2022.

Her real name is Leah.

Goth Egg's height is 4 feet 6 inches.

She prefers to keep her personal life away from her professional life.

She is an adult entertainer.

Painting is her hobby, and she loves cats.

She has a pierced nose and has several tattoos.

Goth Egg's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white.

Her hair colour is blonde, but she often dyes it with other colours, including blue and green.

Many young people have found satisfaction in the world of social media, and Goth Egg is one of them. Social apps give one the freedom to engage in what they like and, at the same time, make a living from it.

