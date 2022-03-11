Who is Stephanie Soo? Age, fiancé, height, merch, podcast, profiles, net worth

Stephanie Soo is a South Korean-American vlogger, internet star, and entrepreneur. She is known for uploading mukbang videos about herself on YouTube. She is also the host of a true-crime podcast called Rotten Mango. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Stephanie Soo is a Korean-American mukbang YouTuber and podcaster.

Source: Instagram

YouTube is increasingly becoming an information haven where you can find videos on different topics. The platform has also become a place where you can earn revenue. Numerous YouTubers, including those from the mukbang community, have made a great fortune from the social app.

Stephanie Soo's profile summary and bio

Real name: Stephanie Soo

Stephanie Soo Nickname: Miss Mango Butt

Miss Mango Butt Date of birth: 27th November 1995

27th November 1995 Age: 26 years in 2022

26 years in 2022 Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: South Korea

South Korea Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: Korean-American

Korean-American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour: Black

Black Stephanie Soo's height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m)

5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancé: Not known

Not known Profession: Podcaster, internet personality, entrepreneur

Podcaster, internet personality, entrepreneur Instagram: @missmangobutt

@missmangobutt YouTube: @Stephanie Soo, @MissMangoButt

@Stephanie Soo, @MissMangoButt TikTok: @mistermangobutt

@mistermangobutt Facebook: @StephanieSooASMR

Stephanie Soo's age and early life

How old is Stephanie Soo? She was born on 27th November 1995 in South Korea and is 26 years in 2022. Her family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, where she was raised. The vlogger has a younger sister called Cindy Yoon, but she has not made many details about her family available to the public.

Who is Stephanie Soo's husband?

The YouTuber often hides her fiancé's face.

Source: Instagram

The vlogger got engaged in 2019, but she is yet to reveal if they have already walked down the aisle. Little is known regarding Stephanie Soo's fiancé. He often features in her videos and Instagram posts but with a hidden face.

Stephanie Soo's career

The Korean-American internet star started her YouTube channel, @MissMangoButt, in 2017. She often uploads lifestyle and ASMR vlogs, on the channel, which has over 1.16 million subscribers in March 2022. She launched her second YouTube channel, @Stephanie Soo, in 2018 and often uploads mukbang videos that feature a lot of foods. The second channel has over 2.62 million subscribers.

The vlogger is also a podcaster, and her podcast is called Rotten Mango. It focuses on true crime stories from around the world, and she tries to dive deeper into the psychology of killers. Stephanie Soo's podcasts can be accessed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Listen Notes, and Audible.

She is also an entrepreneur with an online clothing brand. Stephanie Soo's merchandise consists of hoodies, shirts, joggers, crewnecks, notebooks, and phone cases. The branded merch is sold on Fanjoy, a popular e-commerce store.

Stephanie Soo's net worth

The vlogger's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1.35 million. She makes about $338,000 a year. Her primary source of income is endorsements, ads, and revenues from her clothing brand.

The YouTuber began uploading videos in 2017.

Source: Instagram

What did Veronica Wang do to Stephanie Soo?

The YouTube mukbangers collaborated on a video in early 2019. However, the Shookbang YouTube channel edited and uploaded a parody version that Veronica Wang was not happy about. She then decided to copyright strike the video for Fair Use. This resulted in the disappearance of the Shookbang channel.

Stephanie Soo and Nikocado Avocado feud

After the Stephanie Soo and Veronica Wang drama hit the mukbang community, another mukbanger, Nikocado, publicly expressed his dislike for Veronica. He then reached out to Miss Mango for a collaboration. She was reluctant at first but later agreed to work with him and Zach Choi.

According to Soo, Nik was pushy and wanted her to expose Veronica, but she felt uncomfortable talking about her. She then decided to cancel the rest of the collaboration. Unhappy with her decision, Nikocado ridiculed Miss Mango on his Instagram.

Stephanie then uploaded a video titled, Why I Am Scared of Nikocado in December 2019. In the video, she exposed Nik as a manipulative and shady person. Nik later uploaded another video titled, re: Stephanie Soo, in which she clapped back at Soo. Zach, who had been dragged into the drama, showed his public support for Miss Mango.

Later in January 2020, Miss Mango uploaded another video, How Nikocado Manipulated All of Us. She exposed lots of evidence that showed how many other people were scared of Nik. She received lots of apologies and support for standing up for herself. Things later cooled down.

Miss Mango had a nasty public feud with fellow YouTuber Nikocado Avocado in late 2019.

Source: Instagram

How tall is Stephanie Soo?

The Korean-American vlogger stands at 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) tall. She has a slim physique with well-defined features. Her hair is black.

What is Stephanie Soo's real name?

The vlogger's real name is Stephanie Soo. Her popular nickname is Miss Mango Butt.

Is Stephanie Soo Korean or Chinese?

The internet personality was born in South Korea. She is a Korean-American national and belongs to the Asian ethnicity.

Stephanie Soo has won the hearts of many YouTube mukbangers. Her beauty and personality radiate positive energy and have made her popular across various social media platforms.

