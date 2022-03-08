Who is Alva Jay? Age, boyfriend, family, height, no makeup, career, net worth

Alva Jay has made a big name for herself on social media through the years. She is an Instagram influencer and YouTuber known for her weight loss videos and health and lifestyle vlogs. So, where is she from? What is her net worth? Read the biography to get the full details.

Alva is an American-Mexican Instagram star, YouTuber, internet sensation, and beauty guru. Photo: @alvajayvelasco

Source: Instagram

Alva Jay has gained a massive following on Instagram, having over 1.7 million followers. She is also active on other platforms, including TikTok and Twitter, where she has 31.9k and 62.3k followers, respectively.

Alva Jay's profiles

Full name: Alva Jay Velasco

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 19th of May 1993

Place of birth: Southern California, United States

Alva Jay's age: 29 (As of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres)

Weight: 55 kilograms (121 pounds)

Breast size: 34 inches

Waist size: 24 inches

Hip size: 35 inches

Hair colour: Brown

Eye colour: Brown

Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Ruben Hernandez

Occupation: YouTuber, Instagram influencer

Net worth: $500 thousand

Instagram account: @alvajay, @notalvajay, @alvasangels

Twitter account: @notalvajay

TikTok account: @notalvajay

Alva Jay's biography

The Instagram star in a catchy outfit. Photo: @alvajayvelasco

Source: Instagram

How old is Alva Jay? She was born on the 19th of May 1993 in Southern California, United States, which means she is American by birth. This year, she will be turning 29 years old, and her star sign is Taurus.

Not much about Alva Jay's family is in the open, and she is yet to disclose details of her childhood and upbringing. She follows the Christian religion, and her ethnicity is caucasian. She graduated from a private school in Southern California.

Career

Velasco started her YouTube Channel on the 6th of September 2011. She has since gained over 310 thousand subscribers with a total of 23 million views from her videos.

Alva Jay's make-up tutorials

Alva first posted a video on her channel in July 2016, which got 22 thousand views. Most of her content is make-up tutorials and trying out different cosmetic products. She also covers issues of lifestyle, fitness and fashion in her videos.

Who is Alva Jay's boyfriend?

The popular YouTuber is married to Ruben Hernandez. The two tied the knot in 2011 when she was 18 years old. The two are living a happy life together after 11 years of marriage. She has posted her husband severally on her social media accounts, and the two even tried the Whisper challenge.

Physical stats

There is no doubt that Velasco is a gorgeous lady with a beautiful figure. Alva Jay's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs 55 kilograms. Also, her eye and hair colours are brown.

Alva Jay's weight loss

The YouTuber at the gym. Photo: @alvajayvelasco

Source: Instagram

The famous influencer has gone through significant changes in terms of weight. In one of the videos she posted in 2018, Alva explained that she had lost 30 pounds (13 kilos) in seven months. Among the tips, she gave out some tips for weight loss beginners, saying the first step was getting rid of unhealthy foods.

How much is Alva Jay's net worth?

Velasco has made a fortune from her career on YouTube and as an Instagram influencer. She is estimated to be worth about $500 thousand.

Alva jay is now very confident with her body after her weight loss. Her unique content has elevated her to the top.

Source: Briefly News