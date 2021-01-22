DBN Gogo's bio: age, real name, parents, songs, songs download, boyfriend

DBN Gogo is a multi-talented young woman who has taken the South African music scene by storm. She is a musician, music producer, and professional dick jockey best known for Lockdown House Party on Channel O. She comes from a well-known family that has supported her music career.

Did you know that DBN Gogo is related to Cyril Ramaphosa, the fifth democratically elected president of South Africa? Read on to learn how she is related to the president and more about her age, real name, parents, songs, albums, and profile.

Who is DBN Gogo?

DBN Gogo is a professional DJ, musician, and music producer from South Africa. She was born in Durban, South Africa. She spent part of her childhood years in Pretoria. She also spent part of her life in France.

Bridgette Motsepe, a successful businesswoman, is DBN Gogo's mother. Her father is Jeff Radebe, a former minister of energy. Cyril Ramaphosa, the reigning South African president, is her uncle.

Patrice Motsepe, an affluent businessman and the president of the Confederation of African Football, is her maternal uncle. The professional DJ's nationality is South African, and her ethnicity is black. She is fluent in English and French.

What is DBN Gogo's real name?

The DJ's real name is Mandisa Radebe. However, most people know her by her stage name, De-Ben Gogo, or DBN Gogo. She got the nickname from her friends.

How old is DBN Gogo?

The DJ and music producer is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 30th May 1993, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are DBN Gogo's siblings?

The DJ has two siblings. Their names are Malaika Radebe and Vukani Radebe.

Is DBN Gogo a sangoma?

The DJ and music producer is not a sangoma or a traditional healer. Many people erroneously believe she is one because of her name. She also loves decorative arm bracelets and traditional jewellery that make some people think she is a traditional healer.

Educational background

The DJ studied law at the university. However, she has yet to disclose the university where she pursued the course.

Career

The DJ is a newcomer in the South African music scene as she has only been active for a couple of years. Growing up, she sang, played the piano, and danced, meaning that music is what she desired to do for many years.

However, her family's status made her keep off the music scene until much later. She joined the industry in 2018. However, her breakthrough in the industry was in 2020 when she featured as a DJ on Channel O's Lockdown House Party.

She is known for her high-energy sets and performances, making her stand out among other South African DJs. In mid-February 2022, she brought the house down during her performance on Big Brother Mzansi.

Within a short span, she has become a household name and one of the most sought-after DJs. The DJ usually performs the House music, except Gqom Igqomu.

DBN Gogo's songs

Besides being a DJ, Mandisa is also a musician. She has released two albums. The first one, Break Through, was a collaborative production with UNLIMITED Soul. In the second one, Thokoza Café, she worked with Dinho. Some of her singles are listed below.

Bambelela ft. Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna

ft. Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper, and Young Stunna Zwonaka ft. Mellow & Sleazy and Dinho

ft. Mellow & Sleazy and Dinho Mayonice ft.Jobe London, Makhanj, and The Lowkeys

ft.Jobe London, Makhanj, and The Lowkeys Sgubu ft. Shuffle Muzik, Dinho, Kbrizzy, and Malindi

ft. Shuffle Muzik, Dinho, Kbrizzy, and Malindi Dakiwe ft. Lady Du, Mr JazziQ, Seekay, and Busta 929

ft. Lady Du, Mr JazziQ, Seekay, and Busta 929 Possible ft. Musa Keys, Dinho, Optimistic Music ZA, Makhanj, Lebza TheVillian, and Koek Sista

ft. Musa Keys, Dinho, Optimistic Music ZA, Makhanj, Lebza TheVillian, and Koek Sista Kash ft. Junior De Rocka, Khvya M, and Tripl3x_Da Ghost

Her albums and singles are available on Apple Music, Spotify music, and Deezer. She also has an eponymous YouTube channel with over 73.8k subscribers. The platform contains her live sets and some performances.

How much does DBN Gogo charge for shows and events?

The DJ charges about R70 000 for shows and events, according to The Yanos. However, the amount goes up if she is accompanied by other Amapiano DJs.

Record label

In February 2022, the DJ launched her record label, Zikode Records. The label's name was taken from her clan names. She intends for her new label to manage her career and partner with other major labels to assist upcoming artists.

Who is DBN Gogo dating?

The DJ is in a relationship with Lethabo Sebetso, alias Focalistic. Focalistic is a famous South African rapper.

The two were rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. At the beginning of March 2022, they went to Paris, France. They posted cute pictures together on social media, proving that they are dating.

DBN Gogo, whose real name is Mandisa Radebe, is a female DJ who caught the attention of numerous people in 2020. Today, she is one of the sought-after DJs in the country because she usually keeps the audience charged throughout her performances.

