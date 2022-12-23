What do you know about music producer Ballistic Beats? His bio and facts

Ballistic Beats is an American music producer and DJ from Philadelphia. He gained fame when he started dating Puerto Rican reality star and rapper Joseline Hernandez.

Ballistic Beats is known for being the fiancé of reality TV star Joseline Hernandez. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Joseline Hernandez had her career breakthrough when she appeared on VH1's reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She was on the show for six seasons alongside her then-boyfriend, DJ Stevie J. Later, in 2019, she signed a deal with streaming service Zeus Network to produce her own reality show, Joseline's Cabaret.

Ballistic Beats' profiles summary and bio

Real name Robin Ingouma Year of birth 1984 Age About 38 years in 2022 Place of birth Philadelphia, United States Current residence Miami Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.7 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Rapper and reality star Joseline Hernandez Profession DJ, music producer, entrepreneur Known for Being rapper Joseline Hernandez's fiancé Social media Instagram

Who is Joseline Hernandez's boyfriend, DJ Ballistic Beats?

Ballistic Beats, real name Robin Ingouma, is an American DJ, music producer, reality television star, and entrepreneur. He gained fame after being romantically linked to Puerto Rican hip-hop artist and reality TV star Joseline Hernandez. He is originally from Philadelphia, United States and is currently based in Miami.

Ballistic Beats' age

The producer was born in 1984 in Philadelphia, United States, but his exact date of birth is not known. He was around 38 years old in 2022. Reports reveal he often travels back to his hometown to visit his mother.

Are Joseline and Ballistic married?

Beats and Joseline got engaged in early 2020. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

Ballistic and reality star Joseline are yet to walk down the aisle, although they call each other husband and wife. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official in April 2019 and got engaged about a year later in April 2020. Ballistic proposed during the season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Hernandez has a daughter, Bonnie Bella, born on 28th December 2016. Her daughter's father is American DJ and record producer Stevie J. They were together from 2011 to 2016, and both appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. There are no details regarding Ballistic Beats' ex-girlfriends.

Who did Joseline and Ballistic hit?

In March 2022, the couple allegedly attacked Amber Ali after she won a fight against Joseline during the reunion episode of Joseline's Cabaret: Las Vegas. She ended up in the hospital with damaged ribs. Amber was one of the competitors on season 3 of the Zeus Network reality series. The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess started the show after leaving VH1's reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, in 2017.

Amber revealed in an Instagram video that she was going to file charges. Joseline clapped back, saying she could not be sued because when people sign up for a reality show, they have no right to file a lawsuit against anyone on the show.

TMZ later reported that dancers from the reality series filed a $25 million lawsuit for battery and assault. Four dancers had allegedly been attacked on the Zeus show's third season reunion.

The DJ appears alongside his fiancé on Joseline's Cabaret reality series. Photo: Bryan Steffy

What does Ballistic Beats do?

Joseline Hernandez's fiancé is a music producer, DJ and entrepreneur. He often performs in music events held around Miami. He also appears on her fiancé's reality show, Joseline's Cabaret.

Ballistic Beats' TV shows

The DJ has appeared in several reality television shows alongside his fiancé Jasmine Hernandez. They include Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Love & Hip Hop: Miami (2018) and Joseline's Cabaret on Zeus Network.

Ballistic Beats' songs

Beats has produced several songs, including;

When Only You Will Do by Clever ft Droc

by Clever ft Droc Trippie Redd Type Beat - Hawaiin Dreams

Young Dolph Type Beat 2018 - Choppa

Lil Peep Type Beat 2018 - Cadillac

A Boogie X Lil Skies Type Beat 2018 - Lately

Who has Ballistic Beats worked with?

The DJ has worked with several big artists, including musician Tamar Braxton and producer Prince Charles. Since he came into the limelight, he has been working alongside his partner, reality star Joseline Hernandez.

The couple has been together since 2019. Photo: @Bossip, @4hhteam on Twitter (modified by author)

Ballistic Beats' net worth

The music producer's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it at $1 million. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Joseline Hernandez's net worth at $300,000.

Ballistic Beats' height

In 2023, reports reveal the DJ stands at 5 feet 8 inches. He has black hair and black eyes.

Ballistic Beats is a supportive partner to Joseline, as seen from their social media interactions and reality TV appearances. He always has her back and is a great father figure to the rapper's daughter, Bonnie Bella.

