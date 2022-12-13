Who is Yoki Sturrup? Age, real name, husband, nationality, profiles, net worth

Yoki Sturrup is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, and gun enthusiast. She likes hunting in the wild and is a huge fan of off-roading cars and trucks. Here is all about her life and hunting adventures.

Sturrup is an American social media influencer, huntress, and gun enthusiast.

Yoki loves outdoor adventures, and her content is often energetic and action-packed. She has invested a sizeable amount of her income into expanding her gun collection. The YouTube star hunts big animals, including iguanas, hogs, and wild boars, during her hunting expedition. Most of her popular videos show her preparing and cooking the animals she caught.

Yoki Sturrup's profiles summary and bio

Full name Yoki Sturrup Other names YokGang Date of birth 10th September 1981 Age 41 years in 2022 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed race Religion Christianity Hair colour Curly brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight Approximately 68 kg Body measurements Approx 34-28-36 Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Dee Sturrup Children One daughter Education Miami Springs Senior High School Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber, hunter Net worth Approximately $1 million in 2022 Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook

How old is Yoki Sturrup?

The social media influencer was born on 10th September 1981 in Miami, Florida, where she was also raised. Yoki Sturrup's age is 41 years old in 2022.

The gun enthusiast makes YouTube videos with her husband, Dee.

Yoki Sturrup's nationality

The gun enthusiast was born and raised in the United States and currently resides in Miami, Florida. Her nationality is American, and she is mixed race with African American roots.

Yoki Sturrup's real name

The huntress is known as Yoki Sturrup on social media, but it is not clear if that is her real name. She is sometimes called YokGang.

Is Yoki Sturrup married?

The YouTuber is happily married. She often calls her husband Dee, but his real name is not known. It is not clear how long the couple has been married. They live in Miami, Florida and often make YouTube content together. Yoki Sturrup's husband is usually the cameraman and editor of her YouTube videos.

Yoki Sturrup's career

The content creator loves guns and off-roading vehicles.

Sturrup makes a living as a social media content creator and vlogger. She started her YouTube channel in February 2021 and gained many followers soon after. The channel has more than 727 thousand followers and over 131.9 million combined views as of December 2022. She has also gained a huge following on Instagram, where she has over 210 thousand followers.

Yoki's content includes lifestyle, fashion, travel, product and gun reviews, and hunting adventures. The big game huntress has a huge collection of firearms and is a big fan of off-roading cars and SUVs. Yoki is also an entrepreneur and sells YokGang apparel, including 100% cotton T-shirts. All merch purchases are made online via her official website.

Yoki Sturrup's net worth

Various sources estimate the YouTuber's net worth at $1 million in 2022. Her daily income is about $800, and she makes approximately $22,000 per month.

Sturrup hunts in the wild.

Yoki Sturrup's measurements

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 68 kg. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes. Yoki's body measurements are approximately 34-28-36.

Yoki Sturrup's love for guns and outdoor adventures has made her a huge internet sensation. She rarely talks about her personal life but ensures her audience is entertained with captivating content.

