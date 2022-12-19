Miranda Derrick is an internet sensation who is well known for her tightly choreographed dance videos and a million plus Instagram followers. However, unfortunately, her success has faced its fair share of ups and downs, to the effect of causing a rift with her family. Please get to know about all these and more details about her here!

Miranda Derrick is a woman who wears many hats. She is a professional dancer, TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Most people may know her from her exemplary moves in the popular dance reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance.

Miranda Derricks’ profile and bio summary

Date of birth 24 February 1997 Place of birth Michigan, USA Zodiac sign Pisces Age 25 years (as of December 2022) Profession Dancer, YouTuber, TikTok Star, Model, Social Media Influencer, Businesswoman Parents Dean and Kelly Wilking Sister Melanie Wilking Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in pounds 130 lbs Weight in kilograms 59 kgs Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband James Derrick (B-Dash) Current residence Los Angeles, California Social media presence Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Who is Miranda Derrick?

She is an internet sensation best recognized for her dance moves, which she has showcased on her social media platforms. Here are her lesser-known facts about her.

Miranda Derrick’s age

She was born on 24 February 1997 in Michigan, USA and is 25 years old as of December 2022. She is the eldest daughter of successful entrepreneurs Dean and Kelly Wilking.

Who is Miranda Derrick’s sister?

Her younger sister is Melanie Wilking, also a dancer and social media influencer. The two had a YouTube channel together named the Wilking Sisters.

What happened to Miranda Derrick and her sister?

The sisters came together in 2020 to create content revolving around artistic dance videos, since it was a passion they both shared. However, the duo broke things off in mid-2021 to focus on their individual careers.

Miranda Derrick’s height and weight

She stands tall at 5 feet and 7 inches and weighs roughly 59 kgs. As a dancer, she is big on keeping fit and often hits the gym to maintain her physique.

Education profile

Wilking always wanted to pursue a dancing career and therefore joined many dance teaching academies when she was young and attended various theatres. She then enrolled at Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts before joining Michigan University to further her degree.

What does Miranda Derrick do for a living?

Professional dancer Miranda Derrick teaches dance in an academy and often posts dance videos on social media platforms, like TikTok. She is a social media influencer and model and has posted some of her modelling works on her Instagram.

Additionally, she has featured in some short films and commercials and made an appearance in the fantasy film Oz the Great and Powerful. Wilking also works as a digital promoter and has been the face of various fashion, cosmetics, skincare, and sports companies.

Was Miranda Derrick on So You Think You Can Dance?

Her appearance in the twelfth season of So You Think You Can Dance catapulted her to fame, as she used the platform to showcase her exceptional dancing skills. Thanks to this, she got to work with Flo Rida, Katy Perry, and Kem.

Miranda Derrick’s net worth

According to most of her profiles, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million to $2.5 million. Her main source of income is from her dancing career.

Miranda Derrick’s husband

She is married to American dancer, choreographer, and social media personality James Derrick, better known as B Dash. The two got engaged in August 2021. Miranda Derrick’s wedding was held in September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Social media presence

Wilking is active on many platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Miranda Derrick’s TikTok and Instagram accounts go by her name.

Controversies

In early 2022, Melanie went on Instagram live alongside her parents to acknowledge that her sister Miranda was being held hostage since 2021 by a cult organization named 7M Films. Melanie added that her sister was not allowed to speak to them, claiming that they were not aware that she had married fellow dancer and 7M member James Derrick.

They further added that the TikTok sensation did not attend her grandfather’s funeral in Michigan in January 2022, which struck them as odd. When they flew to LA right after the funeral to see her, her parents said they did not recognize their daughter, for she was “totally different.”

What is the 7M dance group?

The 7M dance group is considered an extension of the Pentecostal sect that believes in the Seven Mountain Mandate. The entertainment management firm 7M Films was created by former Shekinah Church founder Robert Shinn.

Coincidentally, in 2009, Robert Shinn was sued by former church member Lydia Chung. Robert had allegedly cut her off from her family, brainwashed her and defrauded her out of property and funds worth $3.8 million. The Wilkings now allege that Miranda is a victim of a similar behaviour.

Is Miranda Derrick brainwashed?

Miranda responded to the claims, acknowledging that she was not in a cult, and she did not speak to her family because they called the cops on her husband. She also added that her sister had kicked her out of their joint TikTok account.

What religion is Miranda Derrick?

The cult allegations have fans curious about Miranda Derrick’s church and religion. She was raised in a Christian family and has denied the cult allegations.

Miranda Derrick is a professional dancer who has worked with notable figures like Katy Perry and Flo Rida. She has also appeared on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Ellen DeGeneres show.

