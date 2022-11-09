Jasmine Guy is a well-loved American actress, singer and dancer that dominated the Hollywood entertainment industry during the 80s and 90s, appearing in hit shows and movies like School Daze, The Cosby Show and spin-off, A Different World. During the height of her career, she married Terrence Duckett, but the duo eventually split. What do we know about her ex-husband?

First, is Terrence Duckett an actor? By all accounts, he seems to have a standard life outside the spotlight and is not involved in entertainment. Here is a summary of Terrence Duckett’s biography before we dive deeper into his professional life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Terrence Duckett Nickname Terrence Date of birth 22 May 1962 Age 60 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (last confirmed report) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 65-80 kg (estimated by sources) Height 175 cm-180 cm (estimated by sources) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Imani Duckett Profession Healthcare consultant Education The University of Iowa (allegedly) Native language English Net worth $1 million-$1.5 million (allegedly) Social media profiles None

As seen in the summary, there are many things we do not know about Jasmine's former husband, and he seems to have intentionally removed himself from the public eye shortly after their divorce. This makes it difficult to confirm details of his life, and much of what is publicly known is speculation. But, there is limited information available on him online.

What nationality is Jasmine Guy?

The actress was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to biracial parents, making her an American of mixed descent.

Who is Jasmine Guy married to?

As mentioned, she married Terrance from 1998 to 2008, when they divorced. Since then, she has remained unmarried.

What is Jasmine Guy's net worth?

Jasmine Guy’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million, thanks to her hugely successful acting career spanned over decades.

Terrence Duckett’s age

Terrence Duckett’s birthday is on 22 May 1962, making him 60 years old as of 2022.

Terrence Duckett’s wife

He does not seem to be married to anyone currently.

Who is Imani Duckett's father?

Terrence Duckett’s daughter, whom he shares with Jasmine, is named Imani.

Terrence Duckett’s profession

So, what is Terrence Duckett doing now? According to online reports, he currently acts as a healthcare consultant at OnPacePlus, located in Rose Valley, Pennsylvania.

Terrence Duckett’s net worth

Since he has not disclosed or confirmed a net worth, it is now speculative. However, various online sources report it anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Terrence Duckett may be best known through his previous marriage to the Hollywood starlet, but he seems to have moved on with his life and is living a low-key life in the idyllic state of Pennsylvania.

