Meet Mandisa Vilakazi, the Uzalo actress: age, foundation, career, profiles

Mandisa Vilakazi's story challenges you to go after your dreams no matter how far-fetched they might look. She is a talented South African actress whose transcendence to stardom has been gradual despite the world reeling from the effects of the pandemic. The past three years have seen her go from a young girl with a dream to an award-winning actress. You need to check out her story.

Besides the screens, where most people know her, Mandisa Vilakazi is also a philanthropist. Yes, young as she might look, she is touching lives through the resources she has. The role also nurtures her go-getter attitude. She grew up with the dream of helping those in need, and while on campus, she defined a way of bringing the idea to fruition. Mandisa Vilakazi's biography reveals more unknown details about the actress.

Mandisa Vilakazi's profile summary and bio

Birth name Mandisa Vilakazi Gender Female Mandisa Vilakazi's date of birth 19th September 1999 Age 23 years (As of November 2022) Birthday 19th September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Pietermaritzburg on KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Alma mater Durban University of Technology Education National Diploma in Drama and Production Occupation Actress, philanthropist TV shows Uzalo, Erased, Durban Gen Mandisa Vilakazi's Instagram

Mandisa Vilakazi's age

How old is Mandisa Vilakazi? She is twenty-three years old as of November 2022. She was born on 19th September 1999 in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Where was Mandisa Vilakazi born?

The talented actress was born in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Therefore, she is a South African national.

Mandisa Vilakazi's education

Mandisa is an alumnus of Durban University. She graduated in 2020 with a National Diploma in Drama and Production, and her educational background explains her prowess in playing diverse TV roles.

Mandisa Vilakazi's career

Mandisa made her career debut by featuring as Liyana in Uzalo. In the show, she is a young woman threatening Fikile and Sbu's relationship. Her first episode on the show aired on 31st August 2020.

She recurred in the role for the rest of the sixth season and returned in 2021 for the seventh season.

Tiny in Erased

A month after landing the role on Uzalo, Vilakazi got another opportunity on the Moja Love drama series, Erased. She plays the starring role in the show. The TV show's first episode aired on 6th September 2020. In the TV show, she plays the role of Tiny, a young girl who faces the turbulence of life. A family friend defiles her, and she is unsure about opening up to her adoptive parents.

Sonto in Durban Gen

In December 2020, she got another role as Sonto on eTV's Durban Gen and made her debut in the show on 15th December 2020. Several months later, she landed a starring role as Nandi Buthelezi in Hush Money, the SABC1 miniseries that premiered on 19th September 2021. The miniseries is about the cover-up of the death of a young medical student. A drunken driver and his powerful friends kill her.

Nomusa Mkhize in Imbewu season 5

The star also features in the fifth season of Imbewu as Nomisa Mkhize.

She also features as Nosipho Mpanza in Valley of a Thousand Hill, the Netflix film.

Mandisa Vilakazi Foundation

Besides acting, Vilakazi is also a philanthropist. She is the founder of the Mandisa Vilakazi Foundation, which is dedicated to helping the needy. It also aims at empowering the youth. Vilakazi officially registered the non-profit organisation in 2018, even though it was a dream she had when she was young.

Mandisa also encourages youths to follow suit and had the following to say,

More young people like us need to learn that we can use the money we spend when we are going out on people who need it.

Mandisa Vilakazi's pictures

These photos put a face and personality to the talented actress. They also depict the smart lady that she is.

A queen on her throne

Besides being talented and ambitious, Mandisa is a beauty to behold. Her gorgeous body is to die for, and so is her fashion sense.

An award in less than three years?

The South African actress' efforts are already beginning to pay off. In October 2021, she bagged the Simon Mabhunu Sabela and KZN Television Film Awards in the best-supporting actress category.

Who played Mandisa on Uzalo?

Vilakazi features in Uzalo as Liyana. Liyana has a shifty personality and is the bane of Fikile's peace. She is determined to end Sbu and Fikile's relationship.

Mandisa Vilakazi from Imbewu real name

Popular actress Nomcebo Gumede, who plays Mumsy in Uzalo, joined the cast of Imbewu. She plays the role of Mandisa Vilakazi in the e.tv telenovela.

These details about Mandisa Vilakazi depict a queen on her throne. She is living her dream, pursuing her higher calling, and inspiring the younger generation. Her focus and determination to be a household name are the fuel to the impeccable person she is becoming.

