Muvhango actress Constance Sibiya ushered in change in her career after being elected the bishop of her church. Her fans received the news well and quickly congratulated her for attaining a position men have dominated for years. However, a selected few were emotional to see her exit the film industry because she plays an intriguing character in the soapie Muvhango.

Constance Sibiya is a South African actress renowned for her role as matriarch Vho-Hangwani in the Mzansi hit soapie Muvhango. Thanks to her excellent embodiment of Hangwani, the actress has won the hearts of many film lovers.

Profile summary

Famous as Vho-Hangwani in Muvhango Full name Constance Siphesihle Sibiya Nickname Connie Date of birth 17 November 1967 Place of birth Limpopo Province, South Africa Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 54 years (as of October 2022) Profession Actress and Pastor Education Tshiemuemu Secondary School, Technicon RSA Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Dr Abraham Thamsanqa Sibiya Children 5 Instagram Instagram

Constance Sibiya's age

She was born on 17 November 1967 and is 54 years old as of October 2022. However, she is counting days to her 55th birthday.

Constance Sibiya's place of birth

The actress was born in Limpopo Province in South Africa. It is here that she attended Tshiemuemu Secondary School for her high school education. After her matric, she joined Technicon RSA to study Library and Information Science.

Constance Sibiya's home language

Knowing several languages is an added advantage for any actor. For Siphesihle, her language resume includes languages such as Sepedi, Zulu, Venda, and Setswana.

Constance Sibiya's career

Unfortunately, not much is known about when Constance debuted in the film industry. Similarly, there is a lack of information about Constance Sibiya's TV shows and movie projects. Per most profiles, the only known of Constance Sibiya's TV roles is that of Vho-Hangwani in Muvhango.

How old is Hangwani in Muvhango?

There are no details about when this actress was featured in Muvhango. So, stating how old she was during the filming of the soapie is tricky. But in real life, she is 54 years old and a month away from her 55th birthday.

Is Hangwani from Muvhango a pastor?

As she is better known, Connie has been serving as chief administrator in the Episcopal office since she was fourteen. In 2020, she was elected as a Bishop of Communion of Episcopal & Apostolic Churches International, which serves the province of Saint Athanasius of Alexandria.

After Constance was ordained, she revealed that she was humbled and honored, especially because she did not feel like she was good enough for the job. However, she quickly pointed out that God chooses those not good enough to make them good. She has revealed that her intentions moving forward is for women empowerment to take more leading seats in the church.

Who is Constance Sibiya's husband?

She is married to Dr Abraham Sibiya, the Archbishop of the African Region at Saint Athanasius of Alexandra. Based on the pictures the actress posts online, the lovebirds appear smitten by each other like they tied the knot yesterday.

As a result, the lovebirds have become couple goals for most lovers who are gobsmacked by their bond. They have been blessed with five children. Constance Sibiya's children appear to live under the grid, but their mother often shares their pictures on her social media.

Constance Sibiya is an actress who switched careers after being ordained Bishop of Communion of Episcopal & Apostolic Churches International. Her main focus ever being ordained is women's empowerment to take on more leadership roles in the church.

